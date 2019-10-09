Hundreds of Kansas City REALTORS® Join Forces to Revitalize a Local Neighborhood

More than 250 REALTORS® recently participated in REALTORS® Rock the Block, a day-long service project that helped revitalize a Kansas City, Kan. neighborhood.

It was a sea of blue shirts, when REALTORS® from across the city recently joined together to participate in REALTORS® Rock the Block, a day-long service project that helped revitalize a Kansas City, Kan. neighborhood. The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City to sponsor the Rock the Block program and more than 250 REALTORS® and 20 local companies came on board to make the September 18 event a success.

“In our profession, we work with homeowners and the community so closely. It just makes sense that we would want to give back,” KCRAR President Steve Moyer said. “The community supports us and our businesses every day; I volunteered at REALTORS® Rock the Block because I wanted to show that support back.”

Moyer kicked off the event with KCRAR CEO Kipp Cooper at the opening ceremony, where they presented Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City with a donation of nearly $45,000 to fund the day’s project.

“I’m so proud of all the amazing REALTORS® we have here in Kansas City,” Cooper said. “This is the fourth year we’ve put on REALTORS® Rock the Block, revitalizing 50 houses in total, and we never have a shortage of REALTOR® volunteers who are eager to work and to give back to this community.”

At the conclusion of the day-long event, nine homes had been painted, three porches or railings had been built and installed, ten yards had been cleared and landscaped, and all planned projects for all 12 homes were completed.

The event also drew strong support from local law enforcement officers as well as the attendance of many city, county and state officials.

By partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, REALTORS® hope to create positive long-term change for this community, including higher property values, decreased crime and a general feeling of well-being and pride for current and potential homeowners.

For more information, visit KCRAR.com.