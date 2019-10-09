A rare new construction opportunity beckons in the heart of Prairie Village

A rare opportunity for new home construction awaits in the heart of Prairie Village at Meadowbrook Park. Maintenance-provided single-family homes are priced from $1 million.

As the Fall Parade of Homes concludes this weekend, there’s still plenty of time to experience the impeccable new home construction and immersive lifestyle that awaits in Meadowbrook Park.

Tucked off of Nall Avenue between 95th Street and Somerset Drive in Prairie Village, Meadowbrook Park is a mixed-use development that combines single-family homes, twin villas, luxury apartments, senior living and a boutique hotel with a restaurant and coffee shop, all enveloped by the 84 lush acres of the community’s namesake, Meadowbrook Park.

The vibrant surroundings also offer another compelling opportunity for prospective buyers—a rare opportunity for new home construction in the heart of Prairie Village.

Two types of homes are available in Meadowbrook Park. Features like soaring ceilings, spacious layouts and oversized windows are among the hallmarks of a new kind of villa living, only available here.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes with Sharon Barry for ReeceNichols. “There’s nothing else in Kansas City like them.”

A newly completed villa home is open to tour this weekend as part of the Fall Parade. The reverse 1½-story home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located at 5210 Arbor Dr. The home is sold, but the Danbury floor plan can be built on one of the scenic homesites available throughout Meadowbrook Park.

Homesites are available in the community’s Parkside neighborhood and in the gated Reserve neighborhood, located on the other side of two of Meadowbrook Park’s lakes. A limited selection of homesites can accommodate 3-car garages.

Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes are exclusively built by Tom French Construction. Prospective buyers can choose from four floor plans, including ranch, reverse 1 ½-story and two-story layouts. Homes range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All Meadowbrook Park floor plans offer first-floor master suites and a laundry room for added convenience.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features including main-floor hardwoods, high ceilings, an option for zero-entry showers and rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community. Homeowners who opt to build a home will work directly with Gayle French to choose design selections, a process that Tom French’s clients rave about.

Additional speculative villa homes are underway throughout Meadowbrook Park, with availability starting in 2020. Homes are priced from the low to mid-$800,000s.

Expertly designed, eye-catching single-family homes await in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park. Buyers will work side-by-side with a member of Meadowbrook Park’s building team—including Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes and RM Standard & Co.—to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Although the neighborhood will feature an enviable architectural variety, all of the homes in The Reserve will also be united by a common aesthetic.

“The homes will be designed and built to reflect classic, timeless architectural detailing,” said Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols. “Fifty years from now, we want it to look as good as it does now, similar to the timeless appeal of the homes along Ward Parkway. I think we’ve accomplished that so far, and the feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.”

A furnished reverse 1½-story home by Koenig Building + Restoration, priced at $1.295 million, is featured on the Fall Parade of Homes, the first speculative home to be built in the community. Florida-based architects LRK designed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,109-square-foot showstopper that exudes a cottage-like feel, which Hoffman said has resonated with prospective buyers.

“Visitors to The Reserve love this home,” she said. “It’s something a little different.” Parade traffic has exceeded expectations – with over 1000 people having come through the home since the Parade of Homes began. “Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Prospective buyers have no shortage of exciting options to consider when building their single-family home in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park. LRK has an impressive portfolio of designs that are complemented by the community’s picturesque homesites, including two remaining lake locations that offer prime views of the water and surrounding community. Local architects have also designed many of the custom homes already built in The Reserve. Homesite prices start at $250,000, and homes are priced from $1 million.

Two speculative homes are also underway, including the move-in ready Fall Parade entry and a second speculative home by Koenig Building + Restoration, which will be complete in January. The reverse 1½-story home offers 3,701 square feet, a dramatic great room and kitchen area, and a prime homesite that backs to greenspace. The home is priced at $1.395 million.

Both the attached villa homes and the single-family homes offer the convenience of provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation and snow removal. As a result, residents have more time to accommodate busy schedules, travel or simply enjoy the surrounding community.

The expertly maintained Meadowbrook Park offers a full range of recreational opportunities, including state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails, all just steps away from your new home. Additional development will soon be added to the Meadowbrook Park community, including a boutique hotel, restaurant and coffee shop.

Make plans to celebrate the final weekend of the Fall Parade at Meadowbrook Park. This is the one-of-a-kind luxury living you’ve been waiting for, and it’s available now in an unparalleled location.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Villa homes from the low to mid-$800,000s, single-family homes from $1 million

Location: Villa at 5210 Arbor Dr., Prairie Village, Kan.; single-family home at 9340 Linden Reserve Dr.

Hours: Sales office open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Oct. 13

Contact: For villa information, contact Sharon Barry, (913) 424-0904 or Sheri Dyer, (913) 549-0245. For single-family homes, contact Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com