New fall promotion available for speculative homes and build jobs

Several stunning homes are open to tour at Brookwood Farms, including a furnished reverse 1½-story Havasu by KC Building Company.

The Fall Parade of Homes concludes this weekend, but there’s still plenty of time to see everything that’s happening at Brookwood Farms, including a new fall promotion that gives buyers $5,000 toward a décor allowance or closing costs and applies to both speculative homes and build jobs.

The community’s newest phase is open, as is a stunning model row with furnished model homes from renowned builders Dusselier and Marks Homes and Gianni Custom Homes. A furnished Havasu by KC Building Company is also available to see. Plus, prospective buyers can select from an enviable inventory of speculative homes that can accommodate a variety of move-in timelines.

Start your community tour at Brookwood Farms’ model row, which showcases the eye-catching architecture and exemplary craftsmanship that are among the hallmarks of the community’s building team. The model row includes an Asheville two-story from Dusselier and Marks and a Bentley reverse 1½-story from Gianni Custom Homes.

Once you’re captivated by the gorgeous homes, be sure to browse the community’s available speculative inventory. Gianni Custom Homes has two Bentley reverse 1½-story homes underway and available soon. Visit the Gianni Custom Homes model home for more information about these two homes, priced in the $361,000 range.

An exciting new reverse 1½-story by KC Building Company, the Havasu, is ready now. Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms and many upgrades, this home is sure to please. Two are available at $379,000 and $384,000, so come take a look!

Wheeler Homes is building a Newport 4 reverse 1½-story, which includes a four-car garage or boat garage, on a side daylight homesite. The home is priced at $396,060.

For prospective buyers who prefer to work with one of the community’s builders on a custom home, reservations are now open for new homesites in Brookwood Farms’ fifth phase. Construction has begun on several speculative homes.

Phase 5 homes so far include a Dusselier and Marks Marietta (reverse 1½-story) and a Providence Homes Birmingham 2 (ranch with finished basement). These homes are just getting underway, so buyers can choose all finishes.

“Phase 5 includes water view lots and lots backing to trees, as well as walkout and daylight options,” said Melanie Johnson, a community manager at Brookwood Farms. “This will add even more selection to our growing community. All homesites in Brookwood Farms offer ample space between homes, giving residents a sense of privacy. All fit a three-car garage.”

Brookwood Farms continues to have great success with its award-winning, energy-efficient homes. The community’s builders incorporate materials like a whole-house wrap, a foam and caulk package and low-E double-pane windows to create draft-free homes with lower utility costs.

Standard features of all Brookwood Farms homes include fully sodded yards, knock-down ceilings and custom cabinets with hidden hinges and 42-inch uppers. Brookwood Farms’ many family-friendly features have been a huge draw for growing families. These thoughtful conveniences include large closets, walk-in pantries, boot benches and affordable packages to finish the lower level.

Spacious homesites, excellent value for the price, the southern Johnson County location and a highly rated school district continue to bring numerous potential buyers to Brookwood Farms in Spring Hill, just a short drive south of Olathe. The experienced agents at Brookwood Farms have programs to help buyers sell their existing homes and also will consider contingencies, giving buyers peace of mind when making the decision to purchase a new home.

Brookwood Farms is adjacent to 199th Street and just minutes from U.S. 169 and U.S. 69. The community is near entertainment, shopping and dining options, as well as numerous outdoor activities with Sycamore Ridge Golf Course, the Spring Hill Aquatic Center and Hillsdale Lake right in its backyard. Brookwood Farms has the serenity and security of a small-town atmosphere while being minutes from big-city amenities.

Inside the community, residents enjoy amenities including a popular swimming pool, as well as a variety of social events and activities. A fishing lake will be part of the newest phase, with a trail being added in the phase to follow.

“The neighbor-to-neighbor social programming team has planned many fun activities for all ages throughout the year, giving residents plenty of things to do,” said Susan Heenan, who markets Brookwood Farms for Reece Nichols.

The community is near the Spring Hill High School complex at 199th Street and Ridgeview Road. Elementary students attend Wolf Creek School, which is just around the corner. The Spring Hill School District has earned 26 Standard of Excellence Awards and two Governor’s Achievement awards.

For more information, contact Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979 or visit their website at brookwoodfarmsks.com.

Brookwood Farms

Prices: From the mid-$300,000s.

Location: 199th Street, a quarter-mile west of Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill.

Directions: U.S. 169 south to 199th Street, left on 199th then left again to stay on 199th Street (at big Spring Hill sign). Brookwood Farms is across the bridge on the right. Turn into subdivision at Skyview Lane. Or take U.S. 69 south to 199th Street. Right on 199th to Skyview Lane, a quarter-mile past Ridgeview Road.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 28-Oct. 13

Contact: Susan Heenan at 913-686-4738, Melanie Johnson at 913-913-909-9055 or Terri Marks at 913-568-8979.

Web: brookwoodfarmsks.com.