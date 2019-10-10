Award Winning Models open during The Parade of Homes

Come see our new models! Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community.

The marketing team at The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge is proud to announce their 2019 Fall Parade of Homes winners. Don Julian Homes was named Pick of the Parade for its home at 5749 Russet while SAB Homes was given the Distinctive Design Award for its home at 5759 Russet Road. All three of our builders to include New Mark Homes by Don Julian and Craig Archer won numerous awards for their homes throughout the metropolitan Kansas City area. Not every development can boast a builder line-up as The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge. With great homes you would expect a great setting and The National does not disappoint. The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge at The National offers a large selection of lots to please every buyer. The Estates have walkouts lots, lots with views of the Kansas City skyline, some overlooking the park and with many on cul-de-sacs. Add to that amenities such as a pool, a children’s playground, extensive walking trails, 3-hole Frisbee golf course and extensive green space all in walking distance, The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge will continue to be The Place to live in Parkville.

Something else no other development in Parkville can claim, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award and touted as the best elementary school in the Park Hill School District. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, this year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.

You have chosen The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge and one of our great builders and have moved into your home. Now you can enjoy the convenience of your surroundings. Within 5 minutes is Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jacks, White Horse Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. If you like the outdoors, English Landing Park and Parkville’s very own Nature Sanctuary offer extensive trails that wind through nature.

With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may call 913-890-3596 and talk with Chris or Gina, visit our website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information or come see us at one of our models.

The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge

Prices: Starting from the low $400’s.

Location: 5769 Russet Road, Parkville, Mo 64152

Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment.

Contact: 913-890-3596.

Web: CiderMillRidge.com.