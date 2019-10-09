Maintenance Free Homes in Hawthorn Ridge

Hawthorn Ridge is a Summit Homes exclusive community with the best amenities and maintenance provided villa options.

The Summit Exclusive community in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Hawthorn Ridge, now offers low maintenance homes in addition to the existing options from our Signature and Lifestyle collections. These award-winning villa homes provide a low-maintenance lifestyle and the freedom to spend your day your way. The included maintenance package in Hawthorn Ridge delivers year-round convenience; weekly trash removal, snow removal during the winter months, lawn care during the warmer seasons, an enhanced landscaping package and irrigation system that keeps your home’s curb appeal top-notch.

Visit this exclusive Summit Homes community to preview several lots available to build with prices starting at $295,000. Tour under construction homes, set to be complete early winter of 2020. Buy now and get up to $25,000 off the price of the home. While still under construction, you will still get to choose your design selections at our brand new Design Studio.

With homes ranging from 1,484 to 3,481 square feet, Summit’s floor plans in Hawthorn Ridge are designed with you in mind. The low maintenance ranches offer first-floor master suites and open floor plans perfect for entertaining friends and family. Main level living homes keep your most lived-in rooms just a convenient step away, while optional lower level finishes offer additional space for those who need it.

With your care-free home, you can enjoy all that Lee’s Summit has to offer. From outdoor activities to the wealth of shopping and dining options, there is no shortage of attractions just minutes from your new home.

Within the community, you’ll enjoy the best amenities including a community pool with covered cabanas, clubhouse, playground and hammock garden. All amenities are a short walk from the villa homes.

Located off Hook Road and Pryor, Hawthorn Ridge is just minutes from the historic downtown Lee’s Summit district, the epicenter of community life in Lee’s Summit. Downtown is also home to many unique community events each year, including the Downtown Days festival, local Oktoberfest, monthly Fourth Friday Art Walks, summer movie nights, a vibrant Farmer’s Market and several holiday parades.

The Sales Center is set to open December of this year, in the meantime, contact Ashley for more information! (816) 326-2909

About Summit Homes: Summit Homes, a Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate, is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative and customer-centric design practices.

Hawthorn Ridge

Priced: From the $290s

Community Information Center: COMING SOON 2919 Arbor Tree, Lee’s Summit, MO

Contact: New Home Specialist Ashely Rieschick, 816-326-2909