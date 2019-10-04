SAB Homes wins 12 awards during HBA Fall Parade!

The Ravencrest at 11909 W 168th St. offers many amazing features, like this bird’s eye view from the upper level.

Now in their 30th year building exceptional houses, SAB Homes works to provide the best experience possible for all of their buyers, emphasizing quality and customer service before, during and after the sale, with the goal of creating an overall enjoyable experience for all involved. SAB built homes can be found in 17 communities throughout the Kansas City metro area.

On this year’s Fall Parade, which runs daily through October 13, prospective buyers can tour eight unique SAB homes in seven different subdivisions. Eight Parade models are completely furnished and range in price from $328,250 to over one million dollars.

In addition to the parade models, many communities feature move-in ready homes for those wanting to move soon or choose one of the nearly complete homes under construction and make it your own before the holidays. Some design choices may even still be possible for those who act quickly.

Buyers will find a multitude of floor plans to choose from, each one highlighting a wealth of desirable living options and features, and many can be customized to reflect your needs and wants. As a design/build construction company, SAB Construction has more flexibility in home design and building style than ordinary homebuilders.

“We allow an array of customization options without overwhelming fees that break the budget. Our complete in-house design center permits our designers to easily assist you during the selection process,” said Adrienne Morfeld, marketing and warranty manager. “It also allows us to feature on-trend styles and plans, such as the new Ravencrest plan debuting at Century Farms, a First Place Pick of the Parade winner.”

The Ravencrest (Tour #160) has all of the amenities imaginable, including a Smart Home system. Built for entertaining, the large kitchen opens to the two-story great room and breakfast room with fabulous views out the many windows. The three car garage is large enough for a fourth car parked in tandem, or a workshop or storage space. The lower level includes a large recreation room, a sit-down bar, a wine cellar, a media room and game room, with space for a sixth bedroom and additional storage.

In the Cider Mill Ridge neighborhood in Parkville, the Kendleton (Tour #11, Second Place Distinctive Design winner) is a stunning ranch with great views of The National golf course. This home features an array of interesting finishes and unique details. Add in an optional basement finish to create a reverse 1.5 story.

Creekmoor features the Laguna (Tour #69), with room for everyone and plenty of wide-open spaces for entertaining and the Manchester in Creekmoor Villas (Tour #70) is ranch-style living at its best. Both won awards this week. SAB is the exclusive builder in this maintenance provided golf course community and the newest phase is now open.

Eagle Creek’s Tour #75 is an exceptionally designed reverse 1.5 story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom Sonoma. The tall ceilings, oversize trio of windows and fireplace wall make a stunning statement in the great room. The chef has plenty of room to spread out, while the family gathers around the large island. It’s a Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Design award-winning plan.

The Riviera, designed by Rita Bamesberger, highlights on-trend selections and modern farmhouse decor. The great room is open to the kitchen and dining area, while high ceilings and large windows make the great room feel even bigger. See it in Lee’s Summit’s Monticello community, Tour #96, a First Place Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Design winner.

Siena at Longview is a maintenance provided single-family home community in its final phase, showcasing two available spec homes. SAB is the exclusive builder in this stunning neighborhood. Tour #115, a Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Design winner, highlights the latest in design and energy efficient features in a Manchester three bedroom ranch plan.

SAB Homes will also be the exclusive builder in a new phase in The Greens at Prairie Highlands in Olathe, where lots will back up to the captivating vistas of the Prairie Highlands Golf Course. Lot reservations are now being accepted and model homes are expected to be available in Spring 2020. The Pick of the Parade and Distinctive Design award-winning 1.5 story Stratoga plan (Tour #276) has been a customer favorite due to the large windows and abundant storage, as well as the convenience of dual laundry rooms.

Reservations are currently being accepted in a new phase of homesites at Fieldstone at Benson Place. Homeowners with a residency requirement benefit from the Kansas City, Missouri address in this new home community situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley within the Liberty School District.

Coming soon, the Villages at Forest Hills, near 175th and Legler, is in the permitting stage with digging expected to begin in October on these maintenance-provided, four-plex villas. With 124 units total when complete, each will feature unique designer selections, so no two will be identical.

Morfeld said, “We place great emphasis on providing our clients with high quality homes of distinction and these models are an example of what we do every day. SAB is proud of our 12 awards!”

Six Pick of the Parade Awards

First Place $325,000 - 335,000: #115 in Siena at Longview

First Place $345,000 - 380,000: #70 in Creekmoor

First Place $482,000 - 500,000: #96 in Monticello

First Place $1,000,000 - 1,100,000: #160 in Century Farms

Second Place $380,000 - 410,000: #75 in Eagle Creek

Second Place $435,000 - 450,000: #276 in The Greens of Prairie Highlands

Six Distinctive Design Awards

Maintenance Provided $320,000 - 332,000: #115 in Siena at Longview

First Place $370,000 - 410,000: #75 in Eagle Creek

First Place $435,000 - 451,000: #276 in The Greens of Prairie Highlands

First Place $468,000 - 495,000: #96 in Monticello

Second Place $370,000 - 410,000: #11 in Cider Mill Ridge

Second Place $508,000 - 530,000: #69 in Creekmoor

SAB Construction, LLC

Communities: 17 communities located in Missouri and Kansas.

Price: Starting in the low $300,000s through $1 million-plus.

Hours: During the Parade, all homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Regular office hours vary. Contact a community agent for more information.

Contact: The main sales office at 816-524-3855, or Raelynn King-Barnhart at raelynn@sabhomes.com.

Web: sabhomes.com