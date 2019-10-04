Forest View and Riverstone are must-sees during the Fall Parade of Homes

Riverstone tempts tour-goers with the 1.5-story Sarasota Reverse, which features 4-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, and large kitchen with oversized island, sizable walk-in pantry, and countless upgrades. Other family-friendly additions include a handy mudroom and lower level with generous family room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms and baths, and room for a game/dining table.

You have just one more week to come out and experience all the fun and grandeur of the Fall Parade of Homes! Today through October 13th, almost 300 new homes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, showcasing the latest in homebuilding and design.

In two of Rodrock Development’s finest communities—Forest View and Riverstone—some 6 splendid homes are ready to tempt tour-goers. These neighborhoods are favorites among homeowners, and for good reason. Each has been carefully planned and stocked with abodes by only the finest homebuilders.

Located west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, Forest View sits atop a winding boulevard, past a 50-foot waterfall and lush greenery. The location gives residents a feeling of seclusion yet is just minutes from city life. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community offers breathtaking views—and some 4 fantastic homes on Parade.

“Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II.3 is the perfect reverse 1.5-story home with upgrades galore!” says community manager Linda Roberts. “It boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths—all with granite vanities—and a wonderful kitchen with large granite island, gas cook top, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in pantry with upper/lower cabinet lighting, coffee bar, and garage pass-through.”

Also, on Parade is Prieb Homes’ Harlow V, a family-friendly 2 story. With 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, this open plan offers ample room for kids and adults alike. And entertaining is effortless, thanks to a formal dining room, butler’s pantry, and large Great Room that opens onto the kitchen with walk-in pantry. The relaxing master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a spacious bath, and huge walk-in closet leading to a handy second laundry.

Meanwhile, beautiful double doors welcomes tour-goers into Roeser Homes’ popular 2-story Bailey. The entry is flanked by a formal dining room and office with French doors. But the heart of the home is the well-appointed kitchen with a large island, dry bar, under-cabinet lighting, custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, and informal dining. The lower level is a great surprise with an amazing granite wet bar with microwave, movie screen, projector, and surround sound. A darling barn door leads into playroom with built-in cubbies.

Also, not to be missed is James Engle Custom Homes’ Jameson II, a 1.5 story with 5 bedrooms, a huge loft, and 4 baths.

“Gorgeous multi-width hardwood floors lead you into the Great Room with stone-faced fireplace and abundant natural light,” adds Linda. “The kitchen delights with a farmhouse sink, granite countertops, Bosch stainless appliances, enameled custom cabinets with accent color, a beverage fridge, and more! There’s a dining area accented with vaulted beamed ceiling and walk-in pantry, as well. Family-friendly elements include a handy mudroom and incredibly large multi-purpose loft on the second floor!”

Even more enticing? The community is now open to approved, outside builders! Rodrock Development is making room for more builders to build out this amazing community.

As well, there are incredible deals going on: The Harlow V and Chesapeake II.3 are part of a fantastic Rodrock promotion of $5,000 toward closing costs through October 13, 2019!

Riverstone likewise tempts tour-goers with two tantalizing Parade models: the Chesapeake II.1 UP and the Sarasota Reverse.

The 1.5-story Sarasota Reverse features 4-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, and large kitchen with an oversized island, sizable walk-in pantry, and countless upgrades. The spacious Great Room, with floor-to-ceiling see-through stone fireplace, opens to the covered porch. Meanwhile, the main-floor master also offers a private entrance to the porch—along with a huge walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. Other family-friendly additions include a handy mudroom and lower level with generous family room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms and baths, and room for a game/dining table.

Finally, the perennially popular Chesapeake II.1 UP by Hilmann Home Building offers a kitchen fabulously outfitted with a large island, granite counters, huge walk-in pantry and prep area, and handy door between the pantry and garage for grocery drop-off. The master suite opens to the covered porch, while the master bath has a Euro-style walk-in shower, soaker tub, double granite vanities, and large closet.

Each of these 6 homes is appealing within their own right, but when coupled with the thoughtfully planned communities in which they reside, these homes are true Parade winners.

Come and see the Rodrock difference for yourself!

Forest View

Location: 24662 West 126th Terrace, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $900,000+

Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com

Riverstone

Location: 183rd and Quivira Road

Prices: Homes from $500,000 and up.

Contact: Leslie Young and Craig Hauser, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-313-8852, Riverstone@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com