Cider Mill Ridge – What a Neighborhood!

Come see our new models! Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community.

Cider Mill Ridge at The National is located in the quaint town of Parkville, Missouri. A town known for its parks, shops and great schools. Cider Mill Ridge has been developed in the heart of Parkville, minutes from everything Parkville. The lots at Cider Mill Ridge have been developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community along with a community pool. As you wonder through the streets of Cider Mill Ridge you will notice “space” between homes and large backyards to take advantage of the topography and beautiful vistas. This can especially be seen as you drive through the new phase with several cul-de-sac and walk outs lots.

At the new phase we have assembled an exemplary builder group consisting of New Mark Homes by Don Julian and Craig Archer, SAB Homes and Don Julian Homes. Three names that have amazing reputations for building quality homes and offering superior service. The overwhelming request we have from buyers today is to obtain a home that is just big enough for them and feature high quality construction and finishes. These builders are providing us with exactly that.

Our three top shelf builders have provided The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge with four beautiful model homes to showcase all the features that buyers are looking for today. First and foremost, open floor plans. Wide open spaces, soaring ceilings and large windows are a theme in our plans. In addition to the open concepts, our model row features a great combination of modern decor and classic styles. With the builder group we’ve assembled, you know quality and service are as good as it gets.

Another piece of the puzzle to having a great community centers revolves around the school district. The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge offers the best that the Park Hill School district has to offer. Your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award and touted as the best elementary school in the Park Hill School District. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, this year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.

Convenience is also necessary to having a great community. The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge is just minutes from the largest retail center Parkville. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jake’s, New London Café & Event Center, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.

With its award-winning builders, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may call 913-890-3596 and talk with Chris or Gina or can visit our website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.

The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge

Prices: Starting from the low $400’s.

Location: 5769 Russet Road, Parkville, Mo 64152

Hours: 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or by appointment.

Contact: 913-890-3596.

Web: CiderMillRidge.com.