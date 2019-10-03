Villas, townhomes, single-family homes, all in resort-style surroundings

Visit Cedar Creek as the Fall Parade of Homes continues through October 13th and experience a variety of homes, all in resort-style surroundings.

Cedar Creek is pulling out all the stops for the Fall Parade of Homes. This picturesque, resort-style community has long been celebrated for the variety of home styles available at more than a dozen architecturally distinct neighborhoods. And during the Fall Parade, which continues through Oct. 13, several styles of homes — single-family, townhome or maintenance-provided villa — will be on display, giving prospective buyers no shortage of exciting options as they search for their dream homes.

Several of Cedar Creek’s builders are showcasing their impeccable quality and unsurpassed attention to detail in an enviable line-up of Parade entries, including:

Entry 148, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story home with a main-floor master suite by Gabriel Homes, Inc., located at 11290 Violet St.

Entry 149, a single-family villa home built by Hogan Homes, LLC with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, located at 11278 Violet St.

Entry 150, a furnished reverse 1½-story with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, built by Roeser Homes, LLC, located at 10032 S. Dobbs St.

Entry 151, a 1½-story home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, now underway from C&M Builders, Inc., located at 25171 W. 114th St. The home is sold but available to view.

Entry 152, a furnished two-story with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, built by Gabriel Homes, Inc., and located at 25029 W. 114th St.

Entry 153, a furnished four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom, 1½-story home by Roeser Homes, LLC, located at 24957 W. 114th St.

Entry 154, a 1½-story by Roeser Homes, LLC with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and a main-floor master suite, located at 11371 S. Houston St.

Entry 277, a furnished 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, reverse 1 ½-story by Kessler Custom Homes, Inc., located at 11266 S. Violet St.

The Fall Parade is also an ideal time to explore Cedar Creek’s move-in ready homes, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to buy their dream home and be moved in to celebrate the holidays.

Several move-in ready homes are available in Valley Ridge, a favorite neighborhood with families thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool. Homes are available from C&M Builders, Roeser Homes and NewMark Homes in several floor plans ranging from four-bedroom, three-bathroom to five-bedroom, four-bathroom layouts. Prices start in the low $500,000s.

Move-in ready homes also await in the Ridge at Shadow Glen, which offers the convenience of maintenance-provided living (along with the last homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course). Homes are available from Tabernacle Homes, Kessler Custom Homes and Prairie Homes, ranging in size from three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom layouts to four-bedroom, three-bathroom homes, all reverse 1½-story floor plans. Prices start in the low $500,000s.

For prospective buyers who prefer to build a custom home, Cedar Creek has an selection of scenic homesites available, including new homesites in the coveted Hidden Lake Estates neighborhood. The new phase in Hidden Lake Estates will introduce 37 private, wooded walkout, daylight and level homesites, priced from $160,000 to $285,000. New homesites will also be released in Valley Ridge, including wooded walkout, daylight and level locations, and in Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, The Meadows at Valley Ridge. All new homesites will be available this fall.

Buyers who choose to build in Cedar Creek not only have a chance to select the perfect homesite; they also have a renowned group of builders from which to choose. Cedar Creek’s builders have been chosen from the area’s most accomplished professionals to ensure that your dream home is built with care and quality. Cedar Creek’s builders have a combined total of over 450 years of experience in the homebuilding industry, and they’re each committed to providing their customers with top-quality work and construction methods. Additionally, Cedar Creek’s builders are experienced in dealing with the community’s natural wooded and rolling terrain and work closely with buyers to design a home that fits the neighborhood’s topography and blends in with Cedar Creek’s natural beauty.

Cedar Creek builders include Don Julian Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes, Gabriel Homes, Tabernacle Homes, C&M Builders, New Mark Homes, Starr Homes, Prairie Homes, Kessler Custom Homes, Hogan Homes, Bickimer Homes, Craig Brett Homes, Drees Built Homes, Curt Riley Custom Homes, LDH Construction, Braklow Homes, Pauli Homes, BL Rieke & Associates, Larson Building Co., Extraordinary Homes & Hillman Homes.

Make sure your Cedar Creek Fall Parade adventure also includes a closer look at the community’s extensive amenities. Feel like you’re on vacation with two swimming pools, a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or a round of golf at Cedar Creek’s award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

The Cedar Creek Realty team is waiting to welcome you during the Fall Parade of Homes. Your new home is waiting, too. See you soon!

Cedar Creek

Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.

Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.

Web: www.CedarCreek-KC.com