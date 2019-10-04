Modern masterpieces on Parade at Loch Lloyd

Starr Homes’ model offers views of the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and is located moments from the new north gated Welcome Center.

The Village of Loch Lloyd offers five entries for the 2019 HBA Fall Parade of Homes. These notable homes exemplify the variety of custom homes and settings that distinguish Loch Lloyd as Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community.

Located in the south Kanas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, Loch Lloyd is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer.

A new entry by ORF (#292) is a reverse 1½-story home set on a densely wooded lot on a quiet cul-de-sac and offers rustic modern features, including a free-floating metal staircase with iron and glass railings and a soapstone hearth fireplace on the first floor. Reclaimed barnwood accents rooms throughout the home as does Jon Cale custom lighting. Timbered beams, rift white oak cabinets, mahogany doors and uncommon tile and trim exclusively sourced from Kenny’s Tile & Floor covering create a stunning combination. The home is offered at $1,275,000.

Starr Homes’ returning and award-winning Fall Parade of Homes entry (#89) in Loch Lloyd is a “must-see” offering extraordinary design and interior finishes by Bliss Interiors and location. Overlooking a peaceful pond by the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course, offering breathtaking views from every room of this reverse 1½-story home, the home includes four bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a 5-car garage and Starr Homes’ signature energy-efficient design. Exceptional features include a 3-sided glass-walled wine room, a 900 square-foot lanai descending to a sprawling lower level patio both with fire features and golf simulator. This 7,000+-square-foot home is enhanced by modern, clean lines that effortlessly flow from indoor to outdoor living spaces while complementing the serene, natural setting within the Village of Loch Lloyd. The home is offered at $2,500,000.

The fall season ushers a variety of new additions and amenities to Loch Lloyd. Most notably, Loch Lloyd Real Estate released 38 new homesites, which comprise two neighborhoods located near the new north gate and on the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course. Twenty-four of the homesites overlook the course and several offer unmatched course and water views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately 1/3 of an acre to over one -acre.

Another exciting addition to Loch Lloyd is a second gated entrance to the north of the community providing convenient access to Holmes Road for residents and guests. The north Welcome Center offers an elevated level of service including on-duty security officers; thorough vetting of guests; and routine patrols dedicated to aid residents of the private community.

The Home Builders Association Fall Parade of Homes will feature three other entries in Loch Lloyd: a new maintenance- provided villa in The Cove at Loch Lloyd (#90) offered at $979,900; a new luxe private estate home (#88) by Cecil & Ray Homes and McCroskey Interiors, offered at $1,599,000 (under contract); and a stately transitional home by C&M Builders (#87) offered at $2,500,000.

Visit Loch Lloyd during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Sunday, Oct.13th to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Parade of Home Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 13

Parade of Homes Guest Protocol: All Parade of Homes guests will be provided a single-visit vehicle pass and a map of the community with directions to our featured entries.