Tour Rodrock Homes Fall Parade offerings for the ultimate in new home design, trends and neighborhoods

The four-bedroom, two-story Coronado is a former showstopping model in Terrybrook Farms available for immediate purchase ($890,000). The home features a chef-inspired kitchen with a second kitchen, main-level den/office and finished lower level with a media room, bar and sport court.

The Fall Parade of Homes has long been considered one of the best ways to see firsthand what’s trending in new home design and this year’s two-week event is no exception. In fact, now through October 13, Rodrock Homes—one of the area’s top homebuilders—is featuring one of its most exciting collections of exquisite homes and plenty of design inspo during the Fall Parade. Whether you’re in the market to buy a new or custom home for your family or are simply curious about the latest in decorating to incorporate in your existing home, Rodrock is a must-stop on the tour. Seize the opportunity to explore 16 beautiful homes representing 15 different floor plans in nine communities, including the debut of six sparkling, professionally decorated models in the Mission Ranch community. And on-site community managers—knowledgeable and informative new homes expert—are on hand, eager to answer your questions.

Located in four of the Kansas City area’s most desirable suburbs, Rodrock’s Fall Parade roster features homes ranging from the mid-$300s to more than $1 million. Growing family? Check. Empty nester? Absolutely. Wherever you fall on the home-buying spectrum, Rodrock has the ideal home to suit your lifestyle, budget and taste, including gorgeous ready-now homes available for immediate or 30, 60 and 90-day move-ins.

Where you want to be. In addition to Blue Valley’s Mission Ranch, Summerwood, Sundance Ridge and Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park and The Willows in Olathe, Rodrock’s exciting Fall Parade entries extend to the vibrant western suburbs, including Gleason Glen and Timber Rock in Lenexa and Ridgestone Meadows and Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee. Convenient access to major thoroughfares and close proximity to some of the city’s most sought-after dining, shopping and entertaining options, Rodrock’s top-tier homes are built in welcoming communities with year-round, resort-style living, close to highly rated school districts.

“Each year we work with hundreds of new home buyers and hear the many reasons why Rodrock is so appealing,” said Stephanie Larson, vice president of sales for Rodrock Homes. “Third-generation builder Brian Rodrock continues the tradition of excellence his family started decades ago—a commitment to building not just a home, but a place full of creative inspiration for making a lifetime of memories.”

Top-notch school districts. As one of Johnson County’s leading residential home builders and developers, Rodrock strategically builds standout homes in the acclaimed Blue Valley and De Soto school districts.

ReeceNichols agent and Shawnee’s Hills of Forest Creek community manager Brian Andrew notes the spark of excitement prospective homebuyers have when touring a Rodrock home.

“They realize that a Rodrock home can fulfill their wish list,” he said. “We work with buyers who have very specific requirements for one of the biggest purchase decisions they’ll ever make, like the importance of being near schools where their kids can get an excellent education.”

Style meets function. One of the trademarks of a Rodrock home is attention to detail—not just high-quality materials, finishes and hardware, but also a seamless floor plan, storage space and work space in important areas like the kitchen and spacious, serene master suites equipped with generous walk-in closets, spa-like master baths and cozy sitting rooms.

“Rodrock is committed to not just building a home, but also creating a space where a family thrives and the interior enhances their lifestyle,” says Kristen Ridler, an interior designer who conceives cutting-edge interiors for Rodrock Homes. “Tour goers visiting Rodrock’s Fall Parade entries can experience the best in modern, functional design.”

Lenexa: Gleason Glen and Timber Rock’s distinctive personalities. Community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Debbie Erskine notes Gleason Glen’s familiar sense of community resonates with a diverse group of homebuyers.

“Gleason Glen is an attractive community for several reasons,” she said. “Buyers are drawn to Rodrock’s unwavering standards, affordable pricing and community assets like our park and access to fantastic schools.”

During the Parade visit Gleason Glen’s Weston ($365,000), a move-in ready, four-bedroom beauty with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops and luxurious main suite.

Surrounded by a lushly treed terrain, Timber Rock – The Trails’ parade entry is the striking, move-in ready Longmont ($757,000), a former model home defined by features like a mudroom off the garage and an expanded pantry in the beautifully appointed kitchen.

Shawnee: Hills of Forest Creek’s outdoor amenities, Ridgestone Meadows’ treed landscape. Located between Johnson Dr. and Shawnee Mission Parkway, just west of Woodland Drive, Hills of Forest Creek is centrally located to major highways. The community boasts a unique outdoor attribute — intra-community access to Clear Creek Trail, which links homeowners directly to one the city’s longest and most scenic trails, the 17-mile Mill Creek Streamway Trail.

“We’re also a short distance from Shawnee Mission Park and of course, near Mill Valley High, Monticello Trails Middle and Clear Creek Elementary—a logical choice for families wanting to move up and keep the kids in the same schools,” said Andrew. “Demand is high for homes in the De Soto School District, especially those within the Mill Valley High School boundaries.”

Hills of Forest Creek’s Irving ($483,000) is a four-bedroom, move-in ready home and features a dramatic entry, a beautiful great room featuring built-in bookcases, a center-island kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry, and a main level office or study bonus room.

Ridgestone Meadows is showing the New Haven ($668,000), a five-bedroom floor plan with delightful features like a chef’s kitchen, walk-in pantry and a covered porch off the living room, with access from the master suite.

Find your inspiration—visit today. Homes are open today and every day with special Fall Parade tour hours from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through October 13. Discover the home to match your lifestyle in the perfect neighborhood, near award-winning schools and the best that Johnson County and Kansas City have to offer.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities, floor plans and where we build, visit:

RodrockHomes.com

913-851-0347

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million.

Fall 2019 Parade of Homes

Lenexa

Gleason Glen — Gleason Rd & 80th Place

Timber Rock – The Trails — 95th & Lone Elm Rd.

Olathe

The Willows – The Preserve — 143rd & Pflumm

Overland Park

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd

Summerwood/Summerwood Estates — Quivira Rd. & 163rd St.

Sundance Ridge – Fox Run — 175th & Verona

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community –Stone Creek/The Enclave — 171st St. & Switzer

Shawnee

Hills of Forest Creek — Clear Creek Parkway & Marion St.

Ridgestone Meadows — 68th St. & Millbrook