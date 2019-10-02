Basehor, KS - Small Town Charm…just west of The Legends!

Built by Reilly Homes, LLC, The Bloomington is a split-entry plan with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a 3-car garage.

If you are looking for small town charm but want to be close to the “big city,” Basehor, KS just may be your new home.

Located just 10 minutes west of the Legends Outlets, Kansas Speedway, Nebraska Furniture Mart and the surrounding restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores, and within close and easy access to Interstates 70, K7 and 435, Basehor is one of Kansas City’s best-kept secrets

In this boutique community of approximately 5,600 residents you will find two exciting residential developments: Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens and Pinehurst Estates. Both communities, marketed exclusively by Reilly Development & Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons, have a great deal to offer a wide range of homebuyers.

Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens

Situated on 140 picturesque acres north of State Avenue and 158th St., Grayhawk offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to purchase or build the home of their dreams.

Reservations are open in the first phase with traditional single family homes including two-story, split entry & reverse plans with daylight and walkout basements, some backing up to the community park or beautiful adjacent farm.

Priced from $275,000-$350,000, the homes will be constructed by Reilly Homes, Emerald Homes, and Tallgrass Homes. Outside builders are also welcome.

Mike Reilly, a fourth-generation principal with Reilly Development, a builder/developer and real estate company dating back to 1925, said Grayhawk appeals to a wide variety of homeowners.

“Whether single, starting a family, an empty nester or anywhere in between, we have something to fit your needs, desires and lifestyle,” he said. “The homes in this first phase range from three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two to three car garages, offering a great deal of space and flexibility.”

Future phases will encompass maintenance provided, estate, and attached villa homes, with approximately 400 homes when construction is completed.

Grayhawk also boasts an impressive amenity package, including a community pool and clubhouse, playground, walking trails, retention pond, and picnic area. “As such,” said Reilly, “our homeowners get the best of both worlds – a private, off-the-beaten path lifestyle, and connectivity to other area amenities for ultimate convenience.”

For families with children, construction will soon be underway for a brand new Pre-K to Kindergarten school located within the community, slated to open in 2021 as part of the award-winning Basehor-Linwood School District.

Pinehurst Estates

Located off State Avenue and 155th St., Pinehurst Estates is in its final phase. Featuring estate-size floor plans with 3-car garages, it is an established community with a neighborhood park and a great deal of charm.

Prospective buyers will find two-story, ranch and reverse designs priced from $375,000-$450,000. Homebuilders include C.L. Conus Builders, PCDI Homes, Kansas City Construction, and Tallgrass Homes. Outside builders are also welcome. Only 13 homes and 10 vacant lots for custom build jobs remain, so interested buyers are encouraged to make a reservation quickly.

Residents in both communities will also be close to several future Basehor area developments including a new 12 acre commercial area near the new library constructed about five years ago, and next to the Grayhawk neighborhood.

“This close proximity and easy access to big city offerings, yet with quaint small town living is what makes Basehor so special and unique,” Reilly said. “Although housing costs continue to rise all over Kansas City, Basehor is still very affordadble and about $100,000 cheaper than buying a new house in Johnson County.

Reilly Development & Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons

Serving the community for over 90 years, Reilly Development & Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons has the distinct advantage and experience of watching Basehor grow over time. Their involvement with Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens and Pinehurst Estates is part of that growth process.

“Because we have such a long history, what we do is not a sprint for us; its more of a marathon,” Reilly said. “In all of our projects we have a master plan and a forward thinking thought process in mind. It’s seeing a project come to life from its infancy, and looking back 5, 7 or 10 years later watching families enjoying that community feel and participating in increased home values. We’re looking ahead to what people want now and in the future.”

Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens

Directions: State Avenue west to 158th St., north to Garden Parkway, left and follow the signs to the sales office.

Prices: Lots from $47,000-$56,000; homes from $275,000 to $350,000.

Web: www.reillyandsons.com/www.reillyhomebuilders.com

Call: Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons 913-682-2567

Pinehurst Estates

Directions: State Avenue west to 155th St. South, then follow the signs to the community model home.

Prices: Lots from $52,000-$60,000; homes from $375,000-$450,000.

Model Home Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Web: pinehurstestatesbasehor.com/www.reillyandsons.com

Call: Debbie Breuer at 913-486-8345