Magnificent views drive strong sales at Canyon Creek Point

Canyon Creek Point is offering a $10,000 discount to customers who go to contract on any of the available spec home inventory during the Fall Parade of Homes! Visit the community sales office for more information.

Located just north of Kansas Highway 10 and Cedar Creek Parkway in Lenexa, Canyon Creek is a premier master-planned community of diverse neighborhoods developed by Prime Development Land Company. Prime communities are well-known for their creative and distinctive residential developments thoughtfully designed and planned with an eye for natural beauty, and highlighted by acres of beautiful, rolling and wooded terrain.

Canyon Creek Point, the maintenance-provided neighborhood within the master community of Canyon Creek, offers homebuyers remarkably beautiful surroundings and the best in maintenance-provided living without downsizing. The neighborhood is situated atop a high ridge with deep stream valleys on two sides. City-owned parkland and a natural conservation area surround the community, allowing sweeping views of nothing but nature, and assuring residents that those views will remain forever unspoiled.

When complete, the neighborhood will contain only 99 select home sites. Each will back to treed parkland or common area, and over 80 percent of the lots are suitable for walk-out basements.

“Interest has been strong, we are about two-thirds sold already,” noted Gary Pattison, who markets the property for Prime Development Land Company with Teresa Acklin. “Prospective buyers really like the boutique nature and quietness of the community. It’s an isolated pocket in an ideal location.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The spectacular maintenance-provided homes here are constructed by well-known builders James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Homes, Roeser Custom Homes and JFE Construction, each known for their outstanding award-winning designs, quality construction and commitment to excellence. The homes here are offered in reverse 1-1/2-story designs with 2,800 to 4,000 square feet of living area and three-car garages. For those who want or need to move soon, seven spec homes are move-in ready for immediate occupancy, with several more available within 30 to 60 days, and lots are also available for custom build jobs.

Four furnished model homes are featured on the Fall Parade of Homes, Tour #142 by Hilmann Homes, #143 by James Engle Custom Homes, #144 by JFE Construction, and #145 by Roeser Custom Homes. An additional four homes are furnished and available to tour as well. Be sure to add these to your list of favorites to see during the Parade.

“Today’s buyers say they like the convenience of maintenance-provided neighborhoods, but many don’t want to downsize to small attached villas,” said Teresa. “The fact that these are stand-alone villas has been a draw for many buyers. They want a comfortably sized home with room for family to stay, a spacious main level for daily living and entertaining, and a full-size yard for pets and outdoor living. Canyon Creek Point offers all of this in a setting of unsurpassed natural beauty.”

Canyon Creek Point’s maintenance-provided services afford homeowners a lock and leave lifestyle to do more of what they love. Neighborhood amenities include landscape maintenance, mowing, snow removal, and community amenities include picturesque walking trails and elective



privileges for use of the pool, cabana, playground, basketball court, and recreational sports field at the neighboring Canyon Creek neighborhood, also developed by Prime Development Land Company.

Canyon Creek Point

Prices: Mid $400,000s+

Parade Hours: Open Daily from 11am - 6pm during the Parade of Homes. For more information or to schedule a showing, please call the community sales agent or visit the website.

Directions: Kansas Highway 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway exit, then north on Canyon Creek Boulevard and west on Prairie Star Parkway, or Highway 7 to Prairie Star Parkway, west to community.

For more information contact: Teresa Acklin or Gary Pattison at 913-271-4455.

Website: www.CanyonCreekPointKS.com