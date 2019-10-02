Stonebridge shines on Parade with 7 tempting homes

Stonebridge Trails offers 3 beautiful homes on the Fall Parade, including Chris George Homes’ Yorkshire V. This classic 2-story plan features a spacious Great Room and kitchen with 9-foot long island, offering ample space for families and friends to gather. An office/bedroom is located on the main floor, while another 4 bedrooms and 3 baths are situated upstairs.

Incomparable price points, unparalleled amenities, and unmatched value protection: All three are trademarks of Stonebridge, one of the most popular developments in Rodrock Development’s impressive 35-year-plus history.

Comprised of four neighborhoods—Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Village—Stonebridge is perfectly situated between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street. And this fall’s Parade of Homes is an ideal time to discover all that this exceptional community has to offer, with a superb 7 homes to tour.

“In Stonebridge Meadows, we have 4 beautiful furnished homes on Parade that we’re very excited about!” says community manager Mike Slaven. “This includes a variety of floor plans that cater to everyone, including ranch-style builds to 2-story abodes.”

Ready to tempt tour-goers is the 2-story Addilyn III by Rob Washam Homes with 4-bedrooms and 3.5-baths. The home features a wrap-around front porch and true cook’s kitchen with custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a huge 78-square-foot pantry that everyone loves. The master suite is oversized and absolutely luxurious.

Also, not to be missed is the Brooklyn by Prieb Homes: a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2 story with an inviting country porch. With more than 2,500 square feet of furnished living space, this home lets families stretch out in style. From the handsome formal dining room to the cook’s kitchen bathed in white and quartz, or the private bedrooms to the large owners’ suite, the Brooklyn delivers on high-end finishes and style.

Excitingly, Chris George Homes has a new ranch called the Ashwood: a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with more than 1,800 square feet of finished space on the main level alone. The flow on this home is tremendous, from the large kitchen to the impressive Great Room, down to the finished lower level.

Finally, the Grayson, by James III Homes, is a stunning 2,496-square-foot 2-story home with large plank-site hardwood floors, a main-level office, and owners’ suite that extends across the entire back of the home. The home boasts 4 oversized bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and impressive formal dining area.

Stonebridge Trails gets in on the fall fun with 3 fantastic homes on tour, including the Yorkshire V, the Rockford, and the Marietta.

Chris George Homes’ Yorkshire V is a classic 2-story plan with a spacious Great Room and kitchen with 9-foot long island, offering ample space for families and friends to gather. An office/bedroom is located on the main floor, while another 4 bedrooms and 3 baths are situated upstairs. The master suite offers a closet that’s “to die for,” while a rare back staircase helps with traffic flow for even the busiest families.

Meanwhile Doyle Construction’s Rockford greets Parade-goers with a stately curved staircase and 2-story entry. But don’t be fooled—this house is all about family, with its wide-open floor plan, oversized bedrooms, and fantastically functional mudroom. The Great Room is located in the rear of the house and has an abundance of windows, making the most of the home’s views.

Finally, the 4-bedroom, reverse 1.5-story Marietta by D&M Homes is a crowd favorite and filled with design delights, including a built-in bar in the lower level, huge kitchen island, large pantry, and fabulous his-and-her closets in the master!

And while Parade goers are touring this fantastic collections of homes, they can also enjoy the added extras that make Stonebridge a community like no other. An expansive trail system offers residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the neighborhood’s impressive four pools, playgrounds, and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. In fact, Stonebridge boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; grills and picnic areas; sport courts; and several well-equipped playgrounds.

Another bonus? The paved trails lead directly to Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Award, and the newly opened Woodland Middle School. With all these premium extras, homebuyers turn to Stonebridge time and time again.

And Rodrock Development is helping ensure this Parade is a memorable one: It’s offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on more than 50 furnished or nearly completed specs through October 13, 2019—some of which are on tour!

Stonebridge Meadows

Location: 16431 S. Valhalla Street

Prices: Homes from $370,000 to $430,000; home sites from $63,950 to $84,950.

Contact: Mike Slaven or Terri Allred, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-829-5813, stonebridgemeadows@rodrock.com

Web: rodrock.com/stonebridge-meadows

Stonebridge Trails

Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len

Prices: Homes from $375,000 to $450,000; home sites low $70,000’s

Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-trails