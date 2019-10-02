Embrace the possibilities of custom building in Prairie Village

This show-stopping reverse 1½-story home, built by Koenig Building + Restoration, is featured in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park during the Fall Parade of Homes.

A rare opportunity for new construction awaits in the heart of Prairie Village. The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park, part of the exciting, mixed-use Meadowbrook Park development, features expertly designed and built single-family homes that offer the additional perk of provided maintenance.

An exemplary building team that includes Ambassador Homes, Holthaus Building, Koenig Building + Restoration, Lambie Custom Homes and RM Standard & Co. is ready to do more than deliver a specified floor plan. Instead, buyers in The Reserve are encouraged to work side-by-side with their builder to create a custom home that truly reflects each buyer’s taste and preferences. Despite the variety in residential architecture, homes in The Reserve will be united by a single aesthetic.

“The homes will be designed and built to reflect classic, timeless architectural detailing,” said Teresa Hoffman, who markets The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park for ReeceNichols. “Fifty years from now, we want it to look as good as it does now, similar to the timeless appeal of the homes along Ward Parkway. I think we’ve accomplished that so far, and the feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Fall Parade of Homes, which continues through Oct. 13, is an ideal opportunity to see this nuanced vision come to life. A furnished reverse 1½-story home by Koenig Building + Restoration is featured on the Parade, the first speculative single-family home to be built in the community. Florida-based architects LRK designed the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,109-square-foot showstopper that exudes a cottage-like feel, which Hoffman said has resonated with prospective buyers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Visitors to The Reserve love this home,” she said. “It’s something a little different.”

Prospective buyers who are inspired to create their own masterpiece can consult with LRK, which has an exciting portfolio of designs that are each complemented by the homesites in The Reserve. Local architects have also designed many of the custom homes already built in the neighborhood. Several idyllic homesites are available, including two remaining lake locations that offer prime views of the water and surrounding community. Homesite prices start at $250,000, and homes are priced from $1 million.

Those eager to accommodate a faster move-in timeline can select from two available speculative homes, including the move-in ready Fall Parade entry (priced at $1.295 million) and a second speculative home by Koenig Building + Restoration, which will be completed in January. The reverse 1½-story home offers 3,701 square feet, a dramatic great room and kitchen area, and a prime homesite that backs to greenspace. The home is priced at $1.395 million.

All homeowners in The Reserve enjoy privacy in the gated community. Provided maintenance — including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation and snow removal — is an added benefit, making it easier than ever for homeowners to travel, juggle hectic schedules or simply have more time to enjoy Meadowbrook Park’s picturesque surroundings.

Just steps away from The Reserve’s beautiful homes, the 84-acre Meadowbrook Park offers a full range of recreational opportunities. The expertly maintained park includes state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails. Additional development will soon be added to the Meadowbrook Park community, including a boutique hotel, restaurant and coffee shop. This vibrant development is a rare opportunity to enjoy the quality and detail of new construction in the midst of an established Prairie Village location that’s just minutes from a wealth of additional shops, services and restaurants. Students living in The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park will attend Shawnee Mission East schools.

Visit The Reserve at Meadowbrook during the Fall Parade of Homes. You’ll soon be inspired by the vision and ambiance of this enclave-like community, the perfect place to bring your dream home to life.

The Reserve at Meadowbrook Park

Prices: Homes from $1 million

Location: 9340 Linden Reserve Dr., Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: Sales office open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Fall Parade of Homes, through Oct. 13

Contact: Teresa Hoffman, (913) 302-6258

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com