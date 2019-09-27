Fall Parade underway, developer incentive on qualifying inventory home

The Riviera 1½-story, built by Parkview Homes, features 2 two bedrooms on the main floor, soaring vaulted ceilings in the great room, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a covered patio and and enameled white kitchen. Priced at $479,900, the home is located at 13017 W. 170th St., is ready for a buyer’s finish selections and is open today until 5 p.m.

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill has homes available for fall deliveries from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies.

Developers at Chapel Hill are offering a $2,500 gift incentive to the next homebuyers on a qualifying inventory ready home. See on-site agents for details at our information center and model home, located at 17141 Bradshaw St.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall Parade of Homes has begun and features 12 entries in Chapel Hill by celebrated building companies, including Don Julian Builders, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, Parkview Homes KC, Suma Design & Construction, Encore Building Co. by Casa Bella, and Rob Washam Homes. Parade entries include ranch, ranch reverse, reverse 1 ½-story and 1 ½-story home styles priced from the $460,000s. Parade hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 13. After the Fall Parade, prospective buyers can still see our model homes, which are open daily until 5 p.m. along Bradshaw Street just north of 173rd Street in Chapel Hill.

This popular new home development also offers a portfolio of new building homesites starting from the upper $80,000s, many of which are daylight, walkout and cul-de-sac locations. An additional 46 beautiful new homesites were recently added with the opening of Chapel Hill’s fifth phase.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chapel Hill Estates includes an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails, homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2019.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”

A sampling of Chapel Hill’s current ready-now homes includes:

James Engle Custom Homes has their award-winning Laurel II 1½-story with loft in process at 13108 W. 172nd St. The cul-de-sac homesite backs east to platted green space. The home, priced at $564,230, is scheduled for completion in October.

Encore Building Company’s Stanton reverse 1½-story floor plan, a recent gold award-winning plan in the HBA Spring Parade of Homes, is available at 16805 Bradshaw with a 30-day delivery, priced at $549,900. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $550,000, and can close within 30 days. Both homes qualify for the building company’s additional buyer’s incentive of $5,000, to be used as buyers see fit.

NewMark Homes has an award-winning Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to a community tree preserve and greenspace. Parkview Homes KC also has a Riviera 1½-story home at 13017 W. 170th St., priced at $479,900.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 17221 Parkhill St., priced at $463,250, and features a covered deck and daylight basement that backs to the east.

Roeser Homes’ award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and is priced at $539,950. The home features a cul-de-sac location and a walkout basement.

Don Julian Builders offers two silver award-winning Brookridge II ranch floor plans, each with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St. and 12908 W. 172nd St. priced at $659,900 each. Both of these homes have three bedrooms on the main level and over 3,700 +/- finished square feet. Another Brookridge II ranch reverse is also available at 17217 Parkhill St., similar to the model home, and priced at $679,900 with 30-day delivery.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St., value priced at $484,430 and located on a homesite that backs to green space.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17313 Noland St., priced at $538,900. The home features a covered deck, walkout basement, five bedrooms and backs east to future platted greenspace.

Other available homes are under construction with prices from the low $500,000s, which include Prohaska Homes’ new Chateau reverse 1½-story with a 4-car garage priced at $529,950; Doyle Construction’s new Madera reverse 1½-story priced at $534,900; Ryan Homes’ new Nevada reverse 1½-story with 4-car garage, priced at $621,000; and Eastwood Homes’ new Chianti two-story on a cul-de-sac lot, priced at $449,950. Contact the Chapel Hill office or visit the website for updates on these builders and floor plans.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.

Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) at 17141 Bradshaw St.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Web: chapelhillkc.com