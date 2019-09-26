Maintenance Provided Homes Gaining Popularity

Maintenance provided villas such as Tour #242 by Lambie Custom Homes give homeowners the option of worry-free living. The Parade of Homes runs daily through Oct. 13.

Villa living was once seen as something just for retirees or empty nesters. However, a growing number of young professionals and young families are looking at maintenance provided homes as a way to free up more time to focus on their careers or family or both. The ‘lock-and-leave’ option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage. More than 45 maintenance provided homes can be found on this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily today through Oct. 13.

Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, this year’s Parade features nearly 300 homes by 97 home builders across the metro area, which are open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

“Maintenance provided homes are growing in popularity due to lifestyle changes in both older generations and the younger generations,” noted Garret Syler, president of Syler Construction. “Older generations want to downsize and move to a home that they don’t have to spend time taking care of such as mowing the lawn, landscaping, and snow removal. In the same breath the younger generations such as the millennials have a similar mind-set that they want to focus more on their work life and personal life and don’t want be bogged down with yard work or maintenance on their home.”

“Villas can range in all sizes, but typically they are smaller than a single family home. The most common difference is that villas typically are one level, sometimes with a finished basement, so that everything you need is easily accessible on one floor. Our villas have ADA design so that all doorways on the main level are three feet wide, the front door and garage is zero entry, and the master shower is a low entry shower for wheel chair access if needed,” added Syler.

Building a maintenance provided home typically incorporates more low maintenance finishes than those traditionally included in single family homes, as well as including more entertaining and relaxing spaces.

“Our villas in the Meadows of Greenfield have stucco on all sides of the home, which is a longer lasting exterior product over time. They also feature low maintenance finishes such as a cultured marble shower floor in the master shower, granite or quartz tops in the kitchen and master bath, and hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. We provide maintenance for lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal so the homeowner doesn’t have to worry about it,” noted Syler.

Jim Lambie of Lambie Custom Homes added, “With stunning views overlooking the Nicklaus Golf Club, our Prairiefire Villas will be an oasis for prospective buyers from their busy lives. Homeowners will find every lifestyle amenity they would expect in a single family home of this size, yet with the ease of a maintenance-free villa. Plans will offer main level living with gourmet kitchens, luxurious finishes, and beautiful outdoor living spaces including amenities such as fire pits and outdoor bar areas.”

“People want to spend time going out to dinner, spending time with their families or traveling, not worrying about yard work. Maintenance provided communities give them that option of worry-free living,” says Lambie.

The Parade of Homes is a great opportunity to explore the full gamut of options when it comes to home buying. Turn your dreams into reality with tour entries ranging in price from $242,000 to $2.5 million, in a variety of floor plans featuring innovative design trends.

Consumers can download a user-friendly mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store. Using the app, parade-goers can save their favorites and then map a customized route to each home. Free Parade guides are available for pickup at the KCHBA (I-435 & Holmes) and at all Parade homes.

The Kansas City Parade of Homes is presented twice a year by the HBA and is the second largest in the United States. Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating, and this year’s Fall Parade will be no different as it showcases the area’s premier new homes, home builders and communities.

More information is available at KCParadeofHomes.com

2019 Fall Parade of Homes

Hours: Homes are open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Website: KCParadeofHomes.com