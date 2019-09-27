Affordable resort-style living beckons in Creekmoor

Experience Creekmoor’s affordable golf and lake living, including move-in ready homes, as the Fall Parade of Homes continues through Oct. 13.

Affordable golf and lake living may sound too good to be true, but that coveted lifestyle awaits in Raymore’s popular Creekmoor community.

“Creekmoor offers resort-style living with stay-at-home prices,” said Linda Martin, who markets Creekmoor for ReeceNichols.

The Fall Parade of Homes, which starts this weekend, is an ideal time to explore all that Creekmoor has to offer. Start the day with lunch at Tavern on the Moor, a bar & grill that’s part of the Creekmoor clubhouse and open to the public.

Then, take a tour of Creekmoor’s Fall Parade entries. Five beautiful homes are featured this year, each showcasing the skill and quality of Creekmoor’s builders. Parade homes include a reverse 1½-story with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms by Allure Luxury Homes, located at 1102 Hillswick Lane; a four-bedroom, four-bathroom reverse 1½-story by Bryant/Ratliff Building, Inc. at 824 Bridgeshire; the community’s furnished model, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story by C&M Builders, Inc. at 807 Hampstead Dr.; a reverse 1½-story by SAB Homes, Inc. with five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, located at 803 Hampstead Dr.; and a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch by SAB Homes, Inc. at 914 Zennor Lane.

Plus, get a sneak peek of Creekmoor’s new model row, which is now underway and scheduled to open for next year’s Spring Parade of Homes.

The Fall Parade is always a much-anticipated time to explore new homes, but at Creekmoor, there’s no better time to buy. An incredible selection of move-in ready homes, all reverse 1½-story floor plans by a mix of Creekmoor builders, is now available, with prices starting just under $400,000.

Three new lakefront speculative homes are underway for a spring completion. Just think: buy one of these new homes and you’ll be moved in just in time to enjoy fishing, boating and much more next spring and summer.

Prospective buyers who prefer to work with a Creekmoor builder on a personalized home will love the enviable selection of homesites, with prices starting as low as $50,000. Lake locations are available from $160,000, and golf and cul-de-sac homesites are also available.

All Creekmoor residents enjoy an unrivaled selection of amenities. Play golf at an 18-hole championship golf course or unwind in the resident’s clubhouse, which also includes a pro shop and conference room. Creekmoor’s 108-acre private lake is stocked with blue gill, catfish and bass for catch-and-release fishing. Private resident boat docks and slips are available, along with community boat docks and rental slips. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, community tennis and basketball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with weight room.

With so much to do and see inside Creekmoor, it’s hard to contemplate leaving! Yet Creekmoor also offers homeowners a prime Raymore location that puts them within minutes from groceries, shopping and services. Nearby recreational opportunities include one of the only parks in the state with ADA playground equipment.

Take a trip to Creekmoor during the Fall Parade of Homes and experience the tranquility and beauty of living in resort-style surroundings. Why should vacation only be an occasional indulgence? Instead, let yourself live the active, fulfilling life you deserve. It’s waiting for you at Creekmoor.

Creekmoor

Prices: Starting just under $400,000

Location: Sales office at 807 Hampstead, Raymore, Mo. South on I-49 to Missouri 150 East and turn left. Right on Kelly Road, left on 155th St. to Creekmoor entrance and follow signs.

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Parade of Homes, through Oct. 13

Contact: Linda Martin, Community Manager, (816) 331-0754

Website: www.creekmoor.com