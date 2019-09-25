Reserve at Riverstone’s convenient location is unbeatable

A selection of inventory homes is nearing completion in the latest phase of The Reserve at Riverstone that includes ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story floor plans.

The Reserve at Riverstone is a developing mixed-use master-planned community that will include 284 single family homes, in addition to senior housing, luxury apartments and land for future townhomes plus neighborhood friendly retail shops or offices. Conveniently located just north of M-152 and west of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Road in the northland, residents will be able to enjoy miles of walking trails, green space and a sparkling swimming pool and cabana at the neighborhood’s north entrance. In addition to its many amenities, the community is within walking distance of several family oriented hot-spots including the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and one of the city’s most popular shopping districts, Zona Rosa.

“The proximity to shopping is unbeatable. It is just across the street from Zona Rosa, within walking distance to shops and restaurants. It is next to a major highway so residents can easily get to anywhere in the city,” said Lisa White, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager with Linda Ludy. “Added to that is the award-winning Park Hill School District, where there are limited opportunities left to build. The school district continues to be in high demand for homebuyers.”

A selection of inventory homes is nearing completion in the latest phase of The Reserve at Riverstone built by an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Patriot Homes, Integrity Homes, 4 Corners Homes, Hearthside Homes and Affinity Homes.

4 Corners’ Hawthorne is a spacious 1 ½-story open concept plan featuring a spa-like master bedroom and bathroom retreat on the main level and three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and loft space on the second floor that’s perfect for study time or gaming. The kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, large granite island and walk-in pantry and flows through to the dining room, living room and covered outdoor patio. Large windows and a stone fireplace in the living room make it the perfect spot for hosting get togethers with friends and family.

The Hawthorne is Tour #29 on the Fall Parade of Homes and will be open daily now through October 13.

The Reserve at Riverstone is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Reserve at Riverstone

Prices: Homes from the mid $300,000s

Location: 8116 NW 89th Terrace

Hours: Daily 11am to 6pm during the Fall Parade of Homes

Contact: Linda Ludy and Lisa White, Riverstone@ReeceNichols.com or 816.584.2654

Web: Riverstone.HuntMidwestKC.com