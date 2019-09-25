Luxury maintenance-provided Parade entry at Loch Lloyd

The Edinburgh model in The Cove at Loch Lloyd (#90) is featured on the Fall Parade of Homes, showcasing luxury maintenance-provided living.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer.

While Loch Lloyd is a development for everyone, its maintenance-provided neighborhood is particularly attractive to empty nesters.

Located on a wooded cul-de-sac overlooking a picturesque pond, 18 villas comprise this maintenance-provided enclave in the community — The Cove. Twelve of the homesites overlook the water and 4 offer wooded views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately an eighth to a half acre. The neighborhood currently has 2 models and several private residences in progress with wooded and waterfront homesites still available.

Homes are priced from $700,000 to $900,000 with 18 different exterior elevations — no two homes will look the same in keeping with Loch Lloyd’s standards. Floor plans range from 2,800 to 3,300 square feet and the model home floor plans all offer a selection of three interior finish levels, at least three bedrooms and bathrooms, and up to three-car garages with a side-entry option. They are all designed for first-floor living with the master bedroom and a flex room on the main floor, along with an open design that flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining or breakfast room and to the welcoming great room. The lower level features an entertainment room, bar and two to three additional bedrooms with bathrooms. All of the plans offer a sun patio or a covered lanai featuring a fireplace and media capacity to enjoy the serene setting.

The unique villas in The Cove are situated on large homesites, much larger than typically found in maintenance-provided communities. Several of the homesites are designed to accommodate full walkout lower levels while others lend themselves to single level or story and a half — there is a home custom designed for every lot based on the topography.

“Offering multiple styles and finishes, these villas are anything but ‘cookie-cutter,’” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “With exterior elements of stacked stone, stucco, brick and concrete tile roofs, the villas are exceptional and have been designed exclusively for this enclave.”

The Parade of Homes entry at The Cove, the Edinburgh model (#90), is a stately story-and-a-half plan with a commanding curb presence. Nestled on a wooded lot, this 3,200-square-foot villa offers elevated finishings like granite countertops and wire-brushed oak flooring. Designed for first floor living, the villa features a main floor office; a walk-in kitchen pantry and laundry room; a screened lanai with media and fireplace; and a 3-car garage. The hearth room boasts a double-height ceiling, and soaring windows fill the villa with light and offer vistas of the water. Three upstairs bedrooms welcome guests and the unfinished lower level provides a full walk-out and room for additional finished space or ample storage.

“The Cove is a continuation of the master plan for the community and is due to the unwavering vision of the developers, Cliff Illig and the Patterson Family Trust,” said Black. “Their commitment to providing options for residents at every stage of life is evident with this newer neighborhood. The National Home Building Company has established itself as a leader in home building at our sister property in the Northland, The National, and will be the dedicated builder for this part of the community.” Build time is approximately a year.

The combined $400 monthly homeowners association and neighborhood fee provides “lock-and-leave” living and will include spring clean-up of the entire villa yard annually, lawn mowing and edging, irrigation sprinklers with winterization each fall, annual flowers planted twice a year and cut-back of perennial flowers once a year, maintenance of all flower beds, annual flower bed and tree mulch application, flower-bed weeding and shrub pruning, lawn fertilization and weed control, annual fall clean up, and snow and ice removal from driveways and walkways. Curbside trash and recycling pickup, common area maintenance, off-leash dog park and children’s park, walking trails and security are also included in the monthly fee.

Residents of this idyllic neighborhood will have access to the south marina and lakeside walking trail moments from their front door. The lake at Loch Lloyd is 110 acres, approximately 40 feet at its deepest point and over a mile long. Sculls, kayaks and pontoon boats dot the lake throughout warmer months and a “no wake” policy provides a peaceful experience for all. Fishing is also enjoyed in this spring-fed lake where a variety of wildlife can also be viewed.

The fall season ushers a variety of new additions and amenities to Loch Lloyd. Most notably, Loch Lloyd Real Estate released 38 new homesites, which comprise two neighborhoods located near the new north gate and on the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course. Twenty-four of the homesites overlook the course and several offer unmatched course and water views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately 1/3 of an acre to over one acre.

The homesites provide varied topography suited for elevations including story and a half; reverse; ranch; 2-story; and the ever-popular reverse story and a half with a back or side walk out. Buyers can choose from Loch Lloyd’s exclusive Preferred Builder group, which boasts Kansas City’s most sought-after builders including Don Julian Builders, Cecil & Ray Builders, Willis Custom Homes, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Starr Homes, Koehler Building Company, Forner LaVoy Builders, Evan-Talan Homes, Rodrock Custom Homes, Ambassador Construction, C&M Builders and Holthaus Building.

Another exciting addition to Loch Lloyd is a second gated entrance to the north of the community providing convenient access to Holmes Road for residents and guests. The north Welcome Center offers an elevated level of service including on-duty security officers; thorough vetting of guests; and routine patrols dedicated to aid residents of the private community.

The Home Builders Association Fall Parade of Homes will feature three entries in Loch Lloyd: a new maintenance-provided villa in The Cove at Loch Lloyd (#90) offered at $949,900; a new luxe private estate home (#88) by Cecil & Ray Homes and McCroskey Interiors, offered at $1,599,000 (under contract); and a returning modern-style show-stopper by Starr Homes (#89) offered at $2,500,000.

Visit Loch Lloyd during the Fall Parade of Homes through Oct. 13 to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Parade of Home Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 13

Parade of Homes Guest Protocol: All Parade of Homes guests will be provided a single-visit vehicle pass and a map of the community with directions to our featured entries.