Brand-new Mission Ranch impresses with 6 homes on Parade

Mission Ranch’s Saddle Creek boasts the Aspen II on the Fall Parade of Homes, a “natural yet modern” plan that features a generous master suite, soaring ceilings in the main, and rec room and bar in the lower level. Rodrock Development is offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on this home through October 13, 2019!

Substantial excitement surrounds Rodrock Development’s Mission Ranch as the community kicks off its inaugural Parade of Homes. Located at 157th and Mission Road and comprised of Saddle Creek, Fox Ridge, and Grand Reserve, the community is the newest addition to Rodrock Development’s impressive 35-year history.

Mission Ranch boasts 6 sublime homes during this Fall Parade of Homes, and today through October 13th these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. From 2-story and 1.5-story to reverse homes, the community offers a refreshing selection of floor plans in a wide variety of design styles.

For starters, Fox Ridge boasts the award-winning Hailey, 1.5-story Saratoga, and 2-story Longmont.

The rustic modern Hailey astounds with a grand entry and 10-foot ceilings throughout the main. The first floor includes both a study and private 5th bedroom, with plenty of entertaining space. The kitchen features quartzite counters, custom cabinetry, and a secondary prep kitchen! Excitingly, the upgraded lower level in this model offers a 6th bedroom and bathroom, workout area, and rec room.

The classically styled Saratoga features 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, and impressive 2-story Great Room. The master suite and a secondary bedroom and private bath are found on the first floor, while the kitchen offers an expanded pantry for today’s busy families.

And the 4-bedroom, 4.1-bath Longmont features a can’t-miss coastal chic vibe. A curved staircase makes a great first impression, while the beautifully appointed kitchen, expanded pantry, and formal dining room make for easy entertaining.

Meanwhile, Saddle Creek offers another 3 fabulous plans, including the New Haven, the Rawlings, and the Aspen II.

The 1.5-story New Haven offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, more than 3,395 square feet of finished living space, and 2-story vaulted ceilings over the Great Room and hearth area. The contemporary-styled home features the master suite on the main level, with the secondary bedrooms and a large loft on the second floor.

A brand-new plan, the Rawlings, has 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, and a striking 2-story entry that leads into a Great Room with a wall of stacked windows. The oversized kitchen includes a second pantry, ideal for large families and entertaining.

Rounding out Saddle Creek’s offerings is the Aspen II, a fabulous new reverse plan right-sized for today’s market with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The “natural yet modern” plan boasts a generous master suite, soaring ceilings in the main, and rec room and bar in the lower level.

While Mission Ranch is new, it’s already very popular, with almost a dozen families calling the neighborhood home—and the community didn’t officially launch until September 24th! It offers homes ranging from 2,700 to more than 5,000 square feet, with an exceptional array of home sites. Abodes in Saddle Creek will start in the $500’s, Fox Ridge from the $600’s, and the Grand Reserve showcases estate homes from the $900’s. Rodrock Homes is the exclusive builder in Saddle Creek and Fox Ridge, while The Grand Reserve is open to approved builders.

Even more exciting, Rodrock Home buyers get to partner with award-winning designers Kristen Ridler and Shay Edwards to complete personal décor selections!

“We’re located in one of the most sought-after areas in Johnson County,” says community manager Angela Fitzgerald. “Our residents will soon enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and convenience with incredible amenities, top-rated Blue Valley schools, and close proximity to shopping and dining.”

In fact, the neighborhood is adjacent to Sunrise Point Elementary, with Blue Valley High School less than a mile away. New homes in the award-winning Blue Valley School District are few and far between, making Mission Ranch the place for growing families.

A bevy of family-friendly amenities are planned, including a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, sport court, bocce ball, gathering room with catering kitchen, playground, and grill and picnic area.

The Fall Parade of Homes is the perfect opportunity to discover this new community with all its charm and promise. And Rodrock Development is helping ensure this first Parade is a memorable one: It’s offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on both the Hailey, Aspen II, and Longmont through October 13, 2019!

Mission Ranch

Location: 157th and Mission Road, Overland Park

Prices: Homes from $500,000 to $1 million-plus

Contact: Andrea Sullivan in Saddle Creek at 913-300-1435;

Michelle Capek and Angela Fitzgerald in Fox Ridge and Grand Reserve at 913-300-1434

Email: MissionRanch@Rodrock.com

Website: MissionRanchOP.com