The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor Celebrates HBA Fall Parade of Homes

Upon entering this beautiful Crestwood built by Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes, located at 2405 W. 146th St., the buyer is greeted by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace encompassed by soaring windows.

Nestled in southern Leawood at 148th Street and Kenneth Road, The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke.

During this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, which runs through October 13, the most discerning home buyers can experience what this boutique-style subdivision, featuring a collection of 30 spacious, maintenance-provided lots, has to offer in Leawood.

Upon entering one of the seven finished homes, located at 2405 W. 146th St., the buyer is immediately welcomed by a spacious foyer, enveloping a beautiful wood beamed and coffered ceiling complete with recessed lighting. The



refined features that are showcased for the buyer in this Crestwood floor plan offer a few of the endless possibilities and “wow” elements available, including but not limited to, honed granite and under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, a gorgeous free-standing tub in the master bathroom, a laundry room sink, trusses on the dining room ceiling and a stylish wood treatment on the master bedroom wall.

The living room features a see-through fireplace with stunning floor-to-ceiling stone including a hearth flanked by towering windows. A covered lanai awaits with the exterior fireplace also boasting floor-to-ceiling stone. Descending the interior foyer stairs, the walkout lower level features a comfortable family room with a custom designed wall bar, a generous third bedroom, a full bathroom and a finished bonus room that would be an ideal theater.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Exclusively built by two celebrated home builders, Allure Luxury Homes with Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes, and Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes, and marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, each Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor lot is situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous, three-car, reverse 1 1/2-story floor plans, many of which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.

Prospective buyers will find spacious open living, high ceilings featuring a variety of hand-crafted finishes, and to meet the high demand of “one-floor living,” the design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience, creating an uncompromised interior flow, flawlessly connecting all the major living components.

Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed around approximately 3,200 square feet of generous living space including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a zero-entry shower and spacious walk-in closet. In addition, each plan includes a private, main-level flex room, which can be used as a second bedroom or an office depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island and stainless-steel appliances including a gas cooktop with vented hood and an abundant living room centered on a hand-laid fireplace, all of which is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and doors leading to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered living space.

All floor plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private full bathroom. The extensive lower level space affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire. The Norwood floor plan allows the buyer the ability to add a fourth and fifth bedroom in the lower level should additional living space be preferred.

Residents here are also just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse with workout room, a pool, a sports court built for tennis and basketball, a stocked fishing pond and nature walking trails. Plus, the overall community is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley Schools.

Allure Luxury Homes has been building and developing in many fine neighborhoods throughout the metro area for years. Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes is the builder behind the now completed and sold out new construction section of Leabrooke Town Manor townhomes. Together they have seven finished homes encompassing a variety of floor plans and four homes purposely left in the trim stage, giving buyers the pleasure of choosing their own selections. If buyers prefer to build from the ground up, there are also several lots still available. All current homes include Buyer Bucks ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 that can be used in a variety of ways like fencing, design selections, HOA dues, an outdoor living space, plantation shutters — even packing and moving! Visit us to see what all the buzz is about!

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood.

Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor

Prices: Starting at $568,000

Location: Kenneth Road (State Line) and 148th St. in Leawood.

Contact: Marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, 913-851-7300. Call Patty Hummel at 913-636-1868 or Tricia Foil at 913-375-4685 with questions or to request a private showing. During the Parade of Homes through Oct. 13, the model home will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free

Web: ltmvillas.com