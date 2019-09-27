Rodrock Homes debuts stunning new models in Mission Ranch during Fall Parade

This 1.5-story floor plan has plenty of open space for gathering and entertaining, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a spacious lower level perfect for a media, family or games room. The Cheyenne’s exterior features stone columns and captures the essence of modern living at its best.

Now through October 13, Rodrock Homes features 16 gorgeous homes and 15 unique floor plans in nine premier communities in the Fall Parade of Homes. One of Kansas City’s top home builders, Rodrock is showcasing a diverse collection of homes, including the much-anticipated debut of six spectacular, professionally decorated models in the Mission Ranch community.

Rodrock’s Fall Parade entries boast bold design elements and bright, open and inviting floor plans geared to enhance modern family lifestyles. Whether you’re in the market to make a new home purchase or just want to check out current trends, plan to tour the impeccably built and designed Rodrock homes in the sought-after suburbs of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

“Discerning buyers appreciate Rodrock’s well-planned communities and consistent commitment to building homes defined by quality and integrity,” said Stephanie Larson, vice president of sales for Rodrock Homes. “The Fall Parade is an ideal opportunity to explore some of Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods, beautiful décor from our team of interior designers and new, Rodrock ready-now homes.”

“Prices range from the mid-$300s to more than $1 million,” Larson said. “Whether you’re a young or growing family or an empty nester, there’s something to accommodate every lifestyle and budget.”

Acclaimed school districts. As one of Johnson County’s leading residential home builders and developers, Rodrock strategically builds standout homes in the award-winning Blue Valley and De Soto school districts.

“Rodrock Homes creates in-demand, dynamic communities for families with very specific new home prerequisites,” said Andrea Sullivan, a real estate agent with Rodrock and Associates and Mission Ranch – Saddle Creek community manager. “The excellent schools are important for buyers seeking a top-notch education for their children.

Prime locations. In addition to Blue Valley’s Mission Ranch, Summerwood, Sundance Ridge and Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park and The Willows in Olathe, Rodrock’s exciting Fall Parade entries extend to the vibrant western suburbs, including Gleason Glen and Timber Rock in Lenexa and Ridgestone Meadows and Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee.

Each community is characterized by its own personality and has convenient access to major thoroughfares for a quick commute to downtown, Kansas City International Airport and sporting venues and exceptional dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Mission Ranch. Lifestyle is the centerpiece of the newest Rodrock community, situated at 157th and Mission Road. Rodrock is the exclusive builder in Mission Ranch’s Saddle Creek (from the $500s), and Fox Ridge (from the $600s), bringing three generations of superior craftsmanship and unparalleled design to this vibrant community. Mission Ranch’s resort-style, first-class amenities include a zero-depth entry pool and clubhouse equipped with a workout room; spacious playground and Sport Court; horseshoe-throwing area and a bocce ball court.

Empty nesters Mark and Jimmie Cosby have lived in Johnson County for 17 years and are familiar with the benefits of living in one of the country’s highly rated suburban areas. When it was time for the couple to find a new residence, they chose Rodrock to build the Aspen II, a reverse 1.5-story, four-bedroom home in Mission Ranch.

“Rodrock’s reputation for building quality homes made it an easy decision,” Mark Cosby said. “Jimmie and I weren’t disappointed—the Rodrock team is terrific to work with, across the board. Each individual ensures the customer is the focus throughout the entire process, from purchase to build to move-in. We especially appreciated the work of the sales team of Andrea Sullivan, as well as the project manager, Jake Hoskins. We highly recommend working with these all-star players.”

Mission Ranch’s Fall Parade notable offerings include six sparkling new models located in two model rows.

“These are exceptional homes,” Sullivan said. “Judging from the traffic we had during yesterday’s opening day of the Fall Parade, interest is high from buyers wanting to purchase in this hot community.”

Summerwood/Summerwood Estates. One Fall Parade stop is Rodrock’s Summerwood. Robyn Erhart, community manager and Weichert, Realtors Welch and Company real estate agent, notes that “buyers appreciate the distinctive vibe of this suburban retreat and its convenience to popular destinations.”

Far away from the city’s hectic pace, Summerwood features generous home sites, a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views to be enjoyed and over two miles of neighborhood trails.

Terrybrook Farms. Terrybrook Farms, a Julian-Rodrock Homes Community, has twoparade entries. In Stone Creek, visit The Cheyenne (starting at $725,000) that has seamless open space, including a grand entry and open, curved staircase; and The Coronado (starting at $710,000), a home characterized by exceptional flow conducive for family living and entertaining.

“The Fall Parade is a fantastic opportunity to own your dream home in this picturesque community,” said community manager and Weichert, Realtors Welch and Company real estate agent Michele Davis. “Homeowners love the gently rolling hills, clubhouse and pool and outdoor spaces.”

Inspired living by Rodrock—visit today. Homes are open today and every day from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through October 13 for the Fall Parade. Discover the home to match your lifestyle in the perfect neighborhood, near award-winning schools and the best that Johnson County and Kansas City have to offer.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes communities, floor plans and where we build, visit:

RodrockHomes.com

913-851-0347

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million.

Fall 2019 Parade of Homes

Lenexa

Gleason Glen — Gleason Rd & 80th Place (#206) Timber Rock – The Trails — 95th & Lone Elm Rd. (#282)

Olathe

The Willows – The Preserve — 143rd & Pflumm (#287)

Overland Park

Mission Ranch – Fox Ridge/Saddle Creek — 157th St. & Mission Rd (#225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230)

Summerwood/Summerwood Estates — Quivira Rd. & 163rd St. (#260)

Sundance Ridge – Fox Run — 175th & Verona (#262)

Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community –Stone Creek/The Enclave — 171st St. & Switzer (#271, 272)

Shawnee

Hills of Forest Creek — Clear Creek Parkway & Lakecrest Dr. (#211, 212)

Ridgestone Meadows — 68th St. & Millbrook (#245)