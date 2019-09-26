Tom French communities featured on Fall Parade of Homes

Tour #182, the Dylan XL plan at Covington Creek, features many unique design elements.

Tom French has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. A leader in developing and building both maintenance-provided and single family neighborhoods, French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers many options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.

Developed by French, the single family home community Covington Creek offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district, with prices starting in the high $400s. This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. For buyers wanting to move quickly, three homes are available by featured builders Symphony Homes and Hogan Homes.

The Hogan Homes two story Dylan XL plan captivates buyers with the level of detail included. The four bedroom, three and a half bath home features granite counters, a large island, solid wood custom maple cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. The wine bar offers extra storage and display space, connecting the kitchen to the great room, which is dominated by a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. It is Tour #182 on the Fall Parade of Homes, open daily 11am to 6pm through October 13. Also, Hogan Homes will soon start construction of the Dylan XL two story on a walkout home site.

The Alexander reverse story and a half furnished model by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. A full view glass door opens to a covered patio with wonderful views of the private lot. Symphony Homes has three other reverse story and a half homes in various stages of construction.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are coming soon.

Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court is one of Tom’s most popular maintenance provided communities. The neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of three homes available immediately, with prices starting in the $360,000s. Phase Two is now open, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plans, the Alderwood II and the Ensley II with two bedrooms on the main level. Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plan is ideal with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck.

“Tom has had many requests for a three bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.”

Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association. Don’t miss Tour #181 during the Parade of Homes.

Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community of just six reverse story and a half homes. Featuring charming old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, the paver streets and a picturesque pond enhance the stunning stone and stucco exteriors. Priced from the $850,000s, homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The last three homes, available for occupancy, are now open weekends noon to 5pm.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” Hoskinson said “Buyers have been attracted to the carefree lock and leave lifestyle.”

Gatewood Villas, situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. Construction will start soon on the popular Rockwood plan. The reverse story and a half residence boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garage, and 2,650 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. An open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room with box beam ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Only three opportunities remain in this desirable community.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.

Tom French Homes Locations:

* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $360s.

* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.

* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $500s.

* Tuscany Piazza Townhomes – 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the mid $800s.

Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net