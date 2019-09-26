A new luxury living experience awaits in the heart of Prairie Village

Experience a new kind of attached villa living at Meadowbrook Park, located in the heart of Prairie Village with homes built exclusively by Tom French Construction.

Soaring ceilings, spacious layouts, impeccable details, oversized windows that shower rooms in natural light — this is a new kind of attached villa living, and it’s waiting in the heart of Prairie Village at Meadowbrook Park.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbook Park with Sharon Barry for ReeceNichols. “There’s nothing else in the Kansas City area like them.”

The Fall Parade of Homes, which begins next Saturday, Sept. 28, is an ideal time to experience all that Meadowbrook Park has to offer. A reverse 1½-story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will be open to tour at 5210 Arbor Dr. The home is sold, but the Danbury floor plan can be built on a prime selection of homesites available throughout the community.

The Parade also gives prospective buyers a chance to explore Meadowbrook Park’s incredible location in the heart of Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission East School District. Beautifully built homes are surrounded by the 84-acre Meadowbrook Park, which replaced much of the former Meadowbrook Country Club and golf course. Not only does the expertly maintained park provide a picturesque backdrop for the nearby homes; it also offers an exciting variety of recreation options, including state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails, all just steps away from the new home community.

Additional development will soon be added to the Meadowbrook Park community, including a boutique hotel, restaurant and coffee shop. This vibrant development is a rare opportunity to enjoy the quality and detail of new construction in the midst of an established Prairie Village location that’s just minutes from a wealth of additional shops, services and restaurants.

The picturesque homes and prime location are just two reasons why Meadowbrook Park has already been a big hit with prospective buyers. The community is nearing the halfway point for homesites sold. An enticing selection of homesites remains, including in the community’s Parkside neighborhood and in the gated Reserve neighborhood, located on the other side of two of Meadowbrook Park’s lakes. A limited selection of homesites can accommodate 3-car garages.

Homesites give prospective buyers an opportunity to work with exclusive builder Tom French Construction on a semi-customizable home. Four floor plans are available, including ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story layouts. Homes range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All Meadowbrook Park floor plans offer first-floor master suites and a laundry room for added convenience.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features including main-floor hardwoods, soaring ceilings, an option for zero-entry showers and rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community.

Floor plans also offer numerous windows, which keep the homes filled with natural light. Combined with the tall ceilings and open layout, the homes feel even more spacious, giving homeowners all the space they need without unwanted or unused square footage. Homeowners who opt to build a home will work directly with Gayle French to choose design selections, a process that Tom French’s clients rave about.

Additional speculative homes are underway throughout Meadowbrook Park, with availability starting in 2020. Homes are priced from the low to mid-$800,000s.

Regardless of whether you choose to build or buy a speculative home, you’ll enjoy one of the favorite features of Meadowbrook Park: maintenance-provided living. An extensive list of provided maintenance includes homeowner’s insurance for the structure. As a result, residents have the peace of mind that comes with a lock-and-leave lifestyle, giving them more time to enjoy the surrounding community, travel or simply keep pace with a hectic schedule, all without the burden of exterior maintenance.

As you make your Fall Parade of Homes plans, be sure to put Meadowbrook Park at the top of your list and experience new, one-of-a-kind luxury living. You deserve nothing less.

Meadowbrook Park

Prices: From the low to mid-$800,000s

Location: 5210 Arbor Dr., Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: Sales office open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 28-Oct. 13

Contact: Sharon Barry, (913) 424-0904 or Sheri Dyer, (913) 549-0245

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com