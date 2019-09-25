Foxfield Villas and Crestwood Village Offer Upscale Maintenance-Provided Living

In addition to Gabriel’s model home (Tour #203), Crestwood Custom Home’s Tour #204 is open 11am to 6pm daily during the Parade of Homes. Several spec homes are also move-in ready for immediate occupancy for those who want or need to move soon.

Prime Development Land Company is well-known for its creative and distinctive residential developments throughout the Kansas City area. Two of their newest maintenance-provided neighborhoods, Foxfield Villas and Crestwood Village, focus on those who seek to escape the burden of home maintenance.

Located in the heart of Olathe’s growing K-7/K-10 corridor, just south and east of College Blvd and Lone Elm, Foxfield Villas is a quaint neighborhood of 40 select maintenance-provided homes situated on curving, quiet cul-de-sac streets. When complete there will be a combination of 24 stand-alone villas and 16 paired-villas.

Among the lineup of builders is Gabriel Homes and Crestwood Custom Homes. Gabriel’s popular Richmond Plan is a spacious reverse story and a half, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom floor plan with an open concept main level living. Prospective buyers will find soaring 10-foot ceilings in the foyer and great room, and an intimate master bedroom suite complete with a large walk-in closet with access to main level laundry. The paired-villas award-winning Prescott and Catalina plans by Crestwood Custom Homes are 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom with a wonderful open kitchen-dining-great room area leading to a covered patio.

“With more than half of the villas backing to greenspace or walking trails, our buyers really appreciate the ease of access to the outdoors gained through full basement foundations and minimal step transitions,” said Kandi Steinle, who markets the community with Janna Mannis for Prime Development Land Company.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition to Gabriel’s model home (Tour #203), Crestwood Custom Home’s Tour #204 is open 11am to 6pm daily during the Parade of Homes, several spec homes are move-in ready for immediate occupancy for those who want or need to move soon. “Three Richmond paired-villas, as well as a Catalina and Prescott are move-in ready,” noted Janna. “Buyers have been impressed with the quality of these homes and builders.”

Several more will be available from Crestwood Custom Homes and Gabriel Homes within 45 to 90+ days. Additional homes are at foundation stage, and buyers who act quickly may still select personal customizations.

Foxfield Villas Amenities: The reasonable quarterly homeowner dues will cover landscaping, irrigation, snow removal, and exterior paint. And because Foxfield Villas is nestled within Olathe’s established Foxfield Village neighborhood, new residents here can enjoy a large network of walking trails and use of the community amenities including an Olympic-sized pool, sand volleyball court, and playground.

Crestwood Village offers residents a unique approach to the maintenance-provided living experience. Paired-villa combinations have been carefully oriented to harmonize with and accentuate the community’s rolling terrain. Villas are situated in a variety of staggered combinations optimizing outdoor enjoyment and views from every home site, while also affording a unique streetscape for the community. Villas will feature a blend of side-entry and front-entry garages, while some will include courtyard-styled driveways.

“The community backs to beautiful native grasses. There are sweeping views from nearly every home site,” noted Mara Dona Wood, who markets the community with Debbie Sinclair.

Located at 129th Terrace and Blackbob in Olathe, phase one includes 64 villas from the low $400,000s. Built exclusively by JFE Construction, a premier builder in Kansas City with a reputation for quality, three unique reverse story and a half plans are offered.

The Juniper Model is the most compact, but its living area is expansive. There is a spacious master bedroom suite on the main floor, and a private office and powder room off the foyer. An open stairway leads downstairs to a large, open family room, plus two private bedrooms and a full bath. A large, corner front porch and side-entry garage give the house special curb appeal.

The Bayberry Model has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor, and another two bedrooms and a full bath on the lower level. The home features a large laundry and mud room off the kitchen, plus an over-sized pantry. A large, covered deck affords three-season outdoor living.

With four bedrooms and three full baths, the Willow is the largest plan offered. A side-entry garage and two pairs of double windows enhance the front facade. Inside, an open, U-shaped staircase in the foyer gives an expansive feel to the entire living room and a clear view of the back yard upon arrival.

Three models are currently under construction in addition to five spec homes of various floorplans, which are at foundation stage.

“Interested buyers may reserve their choice of lot with a fully refundable $1,000 deposit,” said Debbie.

Crestwood Village Amenities: A homeowners association will provide continual maintenance of lawns, landscape beds, trees and shrubs, irrigation systems, snow removal, exterior painting and driveways.

“Due to the proximity to amenities, the Indian Creek Trail and highways, Crestwood Village has been attractive to a variety of prospective buyers, from young singles and couples to empty-nesters who don’t want to be concerned with home maintenance,” noted Debbie.

Visit CrestwoodVillageKS.com for the latest information.

Foxfield Villas

Prices: Lot Prices: from $57,950 to $77,950. Villa Prices: starting in the upper-$300,000s.

Hours: 11am to 6pm daily during the Parade of Homes, which runs through October 13, and by appointment.

Contact: Kandi Steinle and Janna Mannis at 913-605-6601 or Sales@FoxfieldVillasKS.com

Website: FoxfieldVillasKS.com

Crestwood Village

Prices: Lot prices: from $78,000 to $101,950. Villa Prices: starting in the mid-$400,000s

Hours: By appointment

Contact: Debbie Sinclair at 816-419-1994, or Mara Dona Wood at 913-980-4677; Sales@CrestwoodVillageKS.com

Website: CrestwoodVillageKS.com