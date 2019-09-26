Rodrock Development wows with 20 fabulous homes on Fall Parade

With 20 model homes open to tour during the Fall Parade of Homes, it’s an ideal time to visit Rodrock Development’s most coveted communities. The Kensington by Starr Homes in Sundance Ridge will leave tour-goers in awe with its grand 2-story Great Room, shining hardwoods, exposed beams, and extensive trim detailing.

While fall is unveiling its vibrant hues, homebuilders throughout Kansas City are likewise showcasing their best and rolling out the proverbial red carpet for the Parade of Homes. Today, September 28th, through October 13th, almost 300 new homes—spread throughout all eight metropolitan-area counties—are primed and ready so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding.

It’s an ideal time to tour and explore the very best Rodrock Development has to offer, with 20 model homes in some of its most popular communities, including Riverstone, Sundance Ridge, and Mission Ranch in Overland Park and Forest View, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Trails in Olathe.

With a variety of plans and price points, there’s something for everyone. And as with all Rodrock Developments, each community is thoughtfully planned, laden with amenities, and built to the exacting standards for which Rodrock has been renowned for more than 35 years.

“Big Sky in Sundance Ridge starts the Fall Parade of Homes off with a bang,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “The Kensington by Starr Homes will leave tour-goers in awe with its grand 2-story Great Room, shining hardwoods, exposed beams, and extensive trim detailing. A unique morning/evening room complements a stunning master suite that boasts a grand bath and oversized walk-in closet. A recent price adjustment makes this plan very appealing!”

Meanwhile, Pyramid Homes’ Olympus II, located in Red Fox Run, is a gorgeous 1.5 story that embraces extensive trim details and functional flow. Complete with media loft and secondary bedrooms with private baths, the Olympus II has a spacious layout. Main-level living includes formal dining, center-island kitchen, and hearty faux beams in the 2-story Great Room. The master suite offers a quaint sitting area and elegant bath with oversized shower and well-designed closet.

Forest View likewise has an assortment of fantastic homes on Parade. Among them is Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II.3. “This is the perfect reverse 1.5 story with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a wonderful kitchen with a walk-in pantry boasting cabinet lighting, garage pass-through, and coffee bar,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “The lower-level rec room has an amazing granite wet bar, fireplace, 2 more bedrooms and bath!”

Prieb Homes’ Harlow V impresses with 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 baths, and an elegant formal dining room with butler’s pantry that leads into the Great Room, which has a wall of windows. The fifth bedroom off the large kitchen is a great multipurpose room, while the master suite is not to be missed.

“The Bailey is stunning,” adds Linda. “There’s so much to l0ve: The large study with French doors, the living room with box-beamed ceiling, the 2-story hearth with stone fireplace, and fabulous cook’s kitchen! The master suite is a private getaway offering a fireplace, pocket doors leading to a sitting room/nursery, and an elegant bath with frameless shower, and tub. The lower level is a great surprise with an amazing granite wet bar with microwave, movie screen, projector, and surround sound. A delightful barn door leads into playroom with built-in cubbies. This is a must see!”

Finally, James Engle Custom Homes’ Jameson II is an incredible 1.5 story with a dazzling gourmet kitchen—complete with granite, farm sink, Bosch stainless-steel appliances, beverage fridge, vaulted-and-beamed dining area, and walk-in pantry. The large covered deck off the kitchen just beckons for dining al fresco. An incredibly large multi-purpose loft with chalkboard wall is the perfect space for a home theater, homework, crafts, and more!

Riverstone gets in on the fall fun with two fabulous Parade offerings: Hilmann Home Building’s Chesapeake II.1 UP and James Engle Custom Homes’ Sarasota Reverse.

“The Chesapeake II.1 UP is so thoughtfully designed,” says Craig Hauser, community manager. “The kitchen offers a granite island, dining area, and large pantry with helpful prep sink, second oven, custom shelving, and grocery door from the garage. Everything from the mudroom to the master suite is made to impress! And the Sarasota features a spacious Great Room with floor-to-ceiling, see-through fireplace that opens to a covered porch. This home is made for entertaining!”

And Rodrock Development is helping ensure this Parade is a memorable one: It’s offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on more than 50 furnished or nearly completed specs through October 13, 2019—some of which are on tour!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com