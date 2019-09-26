Fairway Villas at Lenexa City Center Offer Luxury, Privacy, Walkability & Spectacular Views-Without a Mortgage

The open living room provides a cozy gas fireplace for evenings at home or family gatherings. Surrounded by oversized windows and open to the dining room and chef-inspired kitchen, the spacious living area also provides the perfect flow for effortless entertaining.

Main floor living, an attached two-car garage, in-house storage, and a yard outside your door provide a home of luxury and privacy at The Fairway Villas at City Center. In addition, the Canyon Farms Golf Course and nature vistas are all in view, whether entertaining in your living area or relaxing on your covered veranda. When you are ready to workout, socialize, dine or be entertained, Lenexa City Center is just steps away and the Johnson County Hiking and Biking Trail System offers direct access to Shawnee Mission Park.

This lifestyle of freedom and flexibility is available without the burden of unexpected home maintenance, unbudgeted repairs and mortgage payments; and you will never face the worry and stress of selling your house again. “Renting a maintenance-free luxury villa at The Fairways at Lenexa City Center is a very liberating experience,” said residents Greg and Christine Goebel.

“As a leased residence, The Fairway Villas offer an opportunity to “test drive” downsizing without purchasing a home,” notes Melanie Mann, Co-Developer. “Our villa leasing also provides a carefree lifestyle for residents seeking luxury and flexibility without the constraints of home ownership in a truly unique setting. And the Fairway Villas is offering a Parade of Homes Special for residents who make a reservation during the Parade tour.”

Built by Lambie Custom Homes, The Fairway Villas offer maintenance-provided, for-lease living, featuring detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages. The 2,300 square foot plans offer a spacious kitchen, living room and separate dining area, featuring an open design for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The living area includes a gas fireplace adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring stained birch cabinets and walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser.

The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet. Directly accessible from the master closet is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

The lower level offers plenty of room with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious recreation room, plus extensive storage space.

“Fairway Villas is a boutique community, which will total 80 homes at completion in early 2020. These villas have the same features and feel of a free-standing home, combined with professional management. Since comprehensive 24/7 maintenance is included, residents are free from the worry of the cost of unexpected maintenance or finding and scheduling experienced, reliable service people,” said Jeffrey Alpert, Co-Developer.

The Fairway Villas offer a great option for relocating from out-of-town or transitioning while building a new home. “We had very specific needs for storage and space and the Fairway Villas were a perfect fit. We searched for the best option while building our new home and apartment living did not feel right. But then we found the Fairway Villas and it feels like home, a place to live comfortably,” said residents David and Sharon Wine.

“We designed these villas as a great lifestyle option with a lot of flexibility and great use of space-providing a desirable home to both singles and couples, millennials and baby boomers. With living areas on both levels, entertaining is easy and families have the desired space for privacy,” said Mann.





Directly north, Lenexa City Center offers numerous restaurants and boutiques, the Lenexa Public Market and the newest Johnson County Library. Fitness, golf, spa and recreation are only minutes away.

Residents are also minutes from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues throughout the area, KCI airport and Lawrence.

The Fairways at City Center

Prices: Rates range from $3,185- $3,885 per month.

Inquire about the Parade Special for Reservations made during the Fall Parade of Homes

Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.

Model Home Hours: During the Parade of Homes-Open Daily from 11:00 am-6:00 pm.

Otherwise: Open Thursday and Friday, 11 am to 5 pm., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 pm, or by appointment.

Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.

Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com.

Facebook and Instagram: Search for the hashtags #fairwaysvillasatcitycenter #livefarabovepar #luxurydefined #lovewhereyoulive