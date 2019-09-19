Developer announces buyer’s incentive on inventory homes ready now

Roeser Homes’ featured award-winning Azalea reverse 1½-story is located on a cul-de-sac homesite at 12900 W. 168th St. The home includes a walkout basement, a covered deck & patio, vaulted ceilings, a salon-style master bathroom and a walk-up bar in the family room. Priced at $539,950, the home is open today until 5 p.m. and qualifies for the developer’s buyer incentive program.

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill has homes available for fall deliveries from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies and a developer’s incentive to the first three buyers on qualifying inventory ready homes.

Developers at Chapel Hill are offering an incentive to the next three homebuyers on qualifying inventory ready homes to include $7,500 for the first buyer, $5,000 to the second buyer and $2,500 to the third buyer, all buyer’s choice. See on-site agents for details at our information center and model home, located at 17141 Bradshaw St.

This celebrated new home development offers a portfolio of new building homesites starting from the upper $80,000s, many of which are daylight, walkout and cul-de-sac locations. The impressive model home row, located along Bradshaw Street north of 173rd Street, features some of Kansas City’s premier building companies, including Don Julian Builders, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Parkview Homes KC, Suma Design and Construction and Bickimer Homes, plus a featured and staged model home by Encore Building Co. that’s currently available for sale.

Chapel Hill Estates includes an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails, homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2019.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”

A sampling of Chapel Hill’s current ready-now homes includes:

James Engle Custom Homes has their award-winning Laurel II 1½-story with loft in process at 13108 W. 172nd St. The cul-de-sac homesite backs east to platted green space. The home, priced at $564,230, is ready for buyer selections.

Encore Building Company’s Stanton reverse 1½-story floor plan, a recent gold award-winning plan in the HBA Spring Parade of Homes, is available at 16805 Bradshaw with a 30-day delivery, priced at $549,900. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $550,000, and can close within 30 days. Both homes qualify for the building company’s additional buyer’s incentive of $5,000, to be used as buyers see fit.

NewMark Homes has an award-winning Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to a community tree preserve and greenspace. Parkview Homes KC also has a Riviera 1½-story home at 13017 W. 170th St., priced at $479,900.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 17221 Parkhill St., priced at $463,250, and features a covered deck and daylight basement that backs to the east.

Roeser Homes has two homes with 30-day closings available. The award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and priced at $539,950. The new Porter 1½-story is located at 17020 Hauser St. and priced at $499,999.

Don Julian Builders offers two silver award-winning Brookridge II ranch floor plans, each with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St. and 12908 W. 172nd St. priced at $659,900 each. Both of these homes have three bedrooms on the main level and over 3,700 +/- finished square feet. Another Brookridge II ranch reverse is also available at 17217 Parkhill St., similar to the model home, and priced at $679,900 with 30-day delivery.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St., value priced at $484,430 and located on a homesite that backs to green space.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II reverse and the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17308 Noland St. and 17313 Noland St., priced at $499,990 and $538,900, respectively. Both feature covered decks and walkout basements.

Other available homes are under construction with prices from the low $500,000s, which include Prohaska Homes’ new Chateau reverse 1½-story with a 4-car garage priced at $529,950; Doyle Construction’s new Madera reverse 1½-story priced at $534,900; Ryan Homes’ new Nevada reverse 1½-story with 4-car garage, priced at $619,900; and Eastwood Homes’ new Chianti two-story on a cul-de-sac lot, priced at $449,950. Contact the Chapel Hill office or visit the website for updates on these builders and floor plans.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.

Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) at 17141 Bradshaw St.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com