Promotions abound on more than 50 homes in coveted Rodrock Developments

Rodrock Development is offering $5,000 toward closing costs on more than 50 furnished or nearly completed specs though October 13th. Even better? Chris George Homes will match the promotion on its 2-story Yorkshire V in Stonebridge Trails. That’s a $10,000 savings!

The new-housing market is gearing up for a fantastic Fall Parade of Homes, interest rates remain low, and little inventory means homes are moving fast. The proverbial cherry on top? Rodrock Development is offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on more than 50 furnished or nearly completed specs though October 13, 2019.

“This promotion has been wildly successful, so we’re extending it a little longer” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We’ve sold more than 20 homes in short order. Our builds are beautiful and full of the latest design trends. I would encourage everyone to take a peek—they won’t be disappointed!”

With more than 50 homes included in this amazing promotion, there’s simply not room to highlight them all. However, here are just some of the gorgeous offerings a few lucky homebuyers can call home in time for the holidays.

Mission Ranch offers four homes on promotion, including the Cheyenne, with 4 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, a 4-car garage, and stunning curved staircase. The Coronado also has 4 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, a 4-car tandem garage, and an impressive kitchen with secondary prep area.

The rustic modern Hailey wows with 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, and 10-foot ceilings throughout the main. And the 4-bedroom Longmont features a beautifully appointed kitchen and formal dining with coastal chic vibe.

Stonebridge Park has three homes that qualify: the Chloe II, Porter 2, and Chalet Reverse. Each is placed on a premium lot with distinctive designs and an abundance of upgrades.

Next door, Stonebridge Trails offers another four fantastic options. Among them are two of the favorite Makenna plans by Gabriel Homes, complete with 10-foot ceilings and huge kitchens adjoining Great Rooms. Thrillingly, Chris George Homes will match the current promotion on its 2-story Yorkshire V, for a $10,000 savings! The home features 4 bedrooms, office, huge laundry, and massive master suite.

Stonebridge Meadows has a wide selection of homes that qualify for the promotion from some of the area’s top builders. Incredibly, Wynne Homes is offering an additional $2,500 above the promotion on its Charlotte plans, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a private study/5th bedroom on the main floor, and a lovely covered patio!

In Greens of Chapel Creek, the gorgeous Brentwood, by James III Homes, offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and ample upgrades, including a covered tiled deck with fireplace. Even more exciting, the builder will match Rodrock’s $5,000 promotion—for a full $10,000 off!

Meanwhile in Grayson Place, two homes by Gabriel Homes are offered at $401,000 or below: The Fallon and The Karsyn. Both maintenance-provided villas offer a master suite on the first floor and fabulous kitchens for entertaining.

Riverstone also has a number of homes that become an absolute steal when coupled with the current promotion. At $499,999, the 1.5-story Geneva boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. Even better? KC Builders & Design is offering a ½-price basement finish.

BCI-Bowen’s Windermere Reverse has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office off the chef’s kitchen, and a master suite with his-and-her closets. And the popular Chesapeake II.1 UP by Hilmann Home Building offers a fabulous kitchen with walk-in pantry and prep area, and handy door between pantry and garage. The Chesapeake II.1 Reverse boasts a large family room anchored by a fireplace flanked by bookcases and bar with wine fridge.

Arbor Lake offers another 5 abodes, including several by Prieb Homes. The Paxton 3 and Levi are within 30 days of completion—and the builder is offering an additional $2,500 discount above the promotion for its Brooklyn 2 and Levi 2!

Forest View is not to be missed, as it’s home to 7 abodes included in the promotion. Among them is Hilmann Home Building’s stunning, open reverse Chesapeake II.3, with tongue-and-groove flooring throughout the entry, Great Room, kitchen, and dining room. A Chesapeake II.4 is also available!

Finally, Sundance Ridge offers a number of stunning options, from Pyramid Homes’ Olympus II with more than 3,750 square feet of finished living space, to Rob Washam Homes’ Emrik III with gorgeous wooded views.

Rodrock Developments are renowned for offering unparalleled value protection, an abundance of family-friendly amenities, and ideal locations that feed into award-winning school districts. These promotions are a rare opportunity for buyers to land the home of their dreams—at an all-time low price!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com