Move-in ready villas, single-family homes featured on Fall Parade

Several move-in ready homes are available in Shoal Creek Valley, including this 4-bed, 3½-bathroom two-story with 3,689 square feet. The home is located at 8627 N. Farley Ave. and priced at $487,100.

The much-anticipated Fall Parade of Homes starts next Saturday, and Brookfield Residential is ready to wow with two Parade entries that exemplify the builder’s single-family and villa homes.

Parade entry 34, located at 8906 NE 80th St., is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom attached villa home. The 1,353-square-foot home, priced at $242,300, includes an open layout, a granite kitchen island, custom kitchen cabinets and a fireplace in the great room. Plus, 1,203 square feet of unfinished flex space awaits in the basement, ideal for storage.

Parade entry 36 showcases Brookfield Residential’s Plaza 4 floor plan, a spacious layout with four bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms. Additional highlights include hardwoods throughout the main level, a main-floor study, a sunroom off the kitchen and a built-in mudroom bench off the home’s garage entry. A fully equipped kitchen boasts an upgraded quartz countertop island, a wall oven, custom kitchen cabinets and a butler’s pantry. The home is located at 8627 N. Farley Ave. in Shoal Creek Valley’s The Greens community and priced at $487,100.

A third home is open to tour in The Enclave, which offers larger homes with 3-car garages. The move-in ready two-story home, located at 8201 N. Sycamore Ave., offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a quiet cul-de-sac location. The showstopping chef’s kitchen includes a granite countertop island, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. An upstairs loft can easily transition from a second living area to a playroom or anything in between. The home is priced at $400,000.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Each of these three homes is move-in ready, and the selection doesn’t stop there. Homeowners interested in accommodating a longer move-in timeline can choose from five remaining maintenance-provided homes in The Village, all in varying stages of construction. Three of the homes are approximately 60 days from completion.

Additionally, several Harmony layouts are move-in ready or nearing completion in the next 90 days in The Enclave. Available homes range from 2,345 to 3,003 square feet, 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2½ to 4 bathrooms. Homesites include a quiet cul-de-sac location and a wooded homesite. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.

The Fall Parade of Homes is the perfect time to not only explore Brookfield Residential’s homes, but also experience Shoal Creek Valley’s vibrant Northland location and enviable array of amenities. They include the Gate House, a resort-style retreat is complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.

The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.

With so much inside Shoal Creek Valley, we can’t blame you if you don’t want to leave! Yet there’s just as much to see and do in the area immediately surrounding the community. A prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 puts homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland and within the award-winning Liberty School District.

Nearby highlights include Village Meadows Park, the Preserve Nature Trail, Clayview Country Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park Golf Course. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley — some within walking distance! Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services at the Shoppes at Shoal Creek and the Plaza at Shoal Creek, plus attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Thoughtfully appointed, quality-built homes; an idyllic community that combines modern amenities with a traditional neighborhood feel; and a convenient Northland location — it’s all part of Brookfield Residential’s commitment to delivering an exemplary experience to each homeowner.

Visit today and find the new home you deserve.

Brookfield Residential

Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the low to mid-$200,000s; single-family homes from the upper $300,000s

Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive. Brookfield Residential’s sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St.

Contact: Sales Office, (816) 429-7427 or Jackie Payne, (757) 633-7340

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 28-Oct. 13

Web: www.brookfieldresidentialkc.com