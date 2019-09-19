New season, new offerings at Loch Lloyd

Loch Lloyd released 38 new homesites surrounding the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and proximate to the new north gate Welcome Center.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th street have to offer.

In addition to the unparalleled location are the variety of homes for sale, as well as homesites available for buyers wanting to build, ranging from the last waterfront lot featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to a limited number of private, wooded estate lots that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the golf course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided living. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” Black continued. “We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes — whatever those may be. Buyers deserve to have a home that reflects the things they value in life.”

The fall season ushers a variety of new additions and amenities to Loch Lloyd. Most notably, Loch Lloyd Real Estate released 38 new homesites, which comprise two neighborhoods located near the new north gate and on the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course. Twenty-four of the homesites overlook the course and several offer unmatched course and water views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately 1/3 of an acre to over one acre.

The homesites provide varied topography suited for elevations including story and a half, reverse, ranch, two-story and the ever-popular reverse story and a half with a back or side walk out. Buyers can choose from Loch Lloyd’s exclusive Preferred Builder group, which boasts Kansas City’s most sought-after builders including Don Julian Builders, Cecil & Ray Builders, Willis Custom Homes, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Starr Homes, Koehler Building Company, Forner LaVoy Builders, Evan-Talan Homes, Rodrock Custom Homes, Ambassador Construction, C&M Builders and Holthaus Building.

“The two new phases are a continuation of Loch Lloyd’s master plan, guided by the unwavering vision of the developers, Cliff Illig and the Patterson Family Trust,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “Their commitment to providing options for residents at every stage of life is evident and those options are second to none in the region.”

Another exciting addition to Loch Lloyd is a second gated entrance to the north of the community, providing convenient access to Holmes Road for residents and guests. The north Welcome Center offers an elevated level of service including on-duty security officers, thorough vetting of guests and routine patrols dedicated to aid residents of the private community.

Loch Lloyd’s reputation as Kansas City’s finest resort-like community is well-earned. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. In addition to these amenities, the clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues.

“The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings,” said Black. “A full social calendar ensures there is always a way to enjoy your time!”

The Home Builders Association Fall Parade of Homes will feature three entries in Loch Lloyd: a new maintenance-provided villa in The Cove (#90) at Loch Lloyd, offered at $949,900; a new luxe private estate home by Cecil & Ray Homes (#88) and McCroskey Interiors, offered at $1,599,000 (under contract); and a returning modern-style show-stopper by Starr Homes (#89), offered at $2,500,000.

Visit Loch Lloyd this fall to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Model Hours: 10a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Parade of Homes Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Fall Parade of Homes, Sept. 28-Oct. 13

Guest Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. If you are unaccompanied by a real estate agent, a map of the community will be provided with directions to our featured model Open House.