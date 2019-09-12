Dave Hogan at home building houses

A lifelong resident of Johnson County, Dave Hogan has over 30 years experience in custom home building and design.

Dave Hogan started building houses as a kid, you could even say it’s in his blood. His dad, a junior high school shop teacher in Olathe, built several of the family homes they lived in when he was growing up, and Dave was always watching and learning. He sold his first house at only 23 years old (for $89,000), drawing the plans himself, and Hogan Homes was born. Several years later, Dave built his dad’s house, coming full circle. Now building in several desirable neighborhoods, his style is as varied as the communities, ranging from traditional to farmhouse to modern.

Hogan Homes is one of two featured builders at Covington Creek, a single family new home community in Olathe developed by Tom French. Ideally located near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area, Covington Creek homes feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with at least four bedrooms, three to four baths and three car garages, including several attractive elevation designs.

Only two walkout home sites, backing to treed greenspace, remain in Phase I for custom builds. Phase II lots will be available soon as well. For buyers wanting to move quickly, several spec homes are available in various stages of construction, with most offering walkout lower levels and backing to trees.

Hogan’s Parade of Homes entry, the two story Dylan XL plan, captivates buyers with the level of detail included, features that would be considered upgrades by many builders. The four bedroom, three and a half bath home is HERS rated, has a Carrier 92% Furnace, Quaker low “e” windows, and offers 8-foot tall doors on the main level with wood floors throughout most of the first floor. The chef’s kitchen features granite counters, a large island, solid wood custom maple cabinets with soft close doors and drawers and GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The wine bar offers extra storage and display space, connecting the kitchen to the great room, which is dominated by a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. A large covered patio extends the living area outdoors.

You’ll find bull nose vertical corners throughout, with creative details such as a shiplap accent wall in the staircase and on the master ceiling, plus designer tile in the guest bath. A barn door at the master bath leads to a free-standing soaking tub, taller vanities and a bench in the dressing area. Dave even uses an upgraded concrete mixture and fully insulates and paints the garages. Be sure to add Tour #182 to your list of favorites to tour on the Fall Parade of Homes, September 28 through October 13.

Open to customizations, Dave works with clients to achieve their dream home, handling all the design and drafting in-house. “I enjoy designing the house on paper, utilizing all the space as efficiently as possible, and watching the construction progress as the home comes together,” he noted. “Also, our flexibility allows us to build in many subdivisions as well as on acreage in the country”.

“Dave really puts buyers at ease,” added marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “All buyers meet with Dave and get his cell phone number to reach him directly. They appreciate the fact that he is so personally involved.”

In the Olathe Northwest school district, Covington Creek residents are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School and the new St. Paul School Campus. A wide array of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices and daycare centers are just down the road.

“The neighborhood pool and playground are under construction. And nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted Susan.

Dave is also building the original Dylan plan in the Symphony Farms community located at 167th Street and Kill Creek Road in Gardner, priced at $362,500. Symphony Farms is a very walkable, active community adjacent to Celebration Park. For other areas that Hogan Homes is building or to build on your lot, contact Dave Hogan at HoganHomesKC@gmail.com.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.

Covington Creek

Location: Just east of Kansas 7 off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe.





Price: From the high $400,000s.

Open Hours: Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 5PM

Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, 913-484-2839

Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net