One-of-a-kind homes, verdant views are the hallmarks of Forest View

Tom and Sheri Dyche spent 2 years searching for the perfect combination of location and builder and found both in Rodrock Development’s Forest View. “Our house backs to nothing but trees,” Sheri says. “We love that our neighborhood isn’t just flat streets, but is rolling, treed, and offers gorgeous views. We didn’t find anything like this anywhere else.”

“We knew we wanted a Rodrock Development, because of its reputation for creating inviting communities,” Sheri says. “And there are always nice amenities in Rodrock Developments, including parks, playgrounds, and swimming pools—all of which we wanted for future grandchildren.”

When the Dyches toured Forest View, on 119th Street in Olathe, they immediately sensed they’d stumbled upon something different. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits past a 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery.

“We were drawn to the diversity of homes,” Sheri says. “There are a wide variety of styles and sizes, from smaller homes to those $1 million-plus. Forest View didn’t look like a cookie-cutter neighborhood; it felt unique. And of course the community has the most gorgeous landscaping and waterfall, which draws people from all over for photos!”

“We visited the model home and talked to Cyndi and Linda,” recalls Sheri. “They were so welcoming and helpful in answering all of our questions. They made us feel at home!”

Almost a year ago, Tom and Sheri moved into a reverse 1.5-story by Hilmann Home Building that they love. “We live in the Hills, and this section of the community has gently rolling hills and a lot of trees,” Sheri adds. “Our house backs to nothing but trees. We love that our neighborhood isn’t just flat streets, but is rolling, treed, and offers gorgeous views. You can hardly find this in Johnson County. We didn’t find anything like this anywhere else.”

“Nature-filled views, quality homebuilders, away from the hustle and bustle—Forest View has it all,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “We have little traffic and 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which brings safety and socializing for all ages. The current Rodrock promotion—an incredible $5,000 toward closing costs on a number of finished specs—has homebuyers out in droves, but fortunately we have a number of homes ready to tempt even the most discerning buyer.”

Hilmann Home Building has a Chesapeake II.3 on a private, wooded, walkout lot ready to go. “The kitchen is stunning with enameled cabinets, a gas stove, large center island, and huge pantry with coffee bar and pass-through for groceries,” says community manager Cyndi Clothier. “The lower level boasts a granite bar, rec room with fireplace, and two additional bedrooms.” “The other finished reverse is the Chesapeake II.4 located in the same cul-de-sac, with a handsome fireplace centering the Great Room,” adds Cyndi. “The lower level backs to treed green space.”

Prieb Homes has the popular 2-story Levi II with a fifth bedroom/flex room on the main level and formal dining that leads into the Great Room with its wall of windows. Upstairs, a sumptuous master suite offers his-and-her walk-in closets.

Meanwhile, Roeser Homes just put the finishing touches on two beautiful Bailey plans, featuring formal dining and living rooms, and a 2-story hearth with floor-to-ceiling stone-accented fireplace. The master suite boasts an impressive atrium-style entry into an amazing bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, fireplace, and spa-like bath.

Crown Builders offers the 2-story Jacqueline on a cul-de-sac lot backing to green space. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, formal dining, Great Room with fireplace, and huge center-island kitchen, the home wows with upgrades galore—including ship lap, barn door, and designer lighting. And the covered patio is ready to make the most of the fall months and the home’s fabulous views.

Excitingly, the community is now open to approved outside builders, further promoting the unique, custom nature of the community.

“And Forest View boasts an impressive amenity package, including a zero-entry pool, water park, sand volleyball, playground, and picnic area,” Linda adds. “It’s home to an active Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly activities including spring egg hunts, July 4th bike-a-thons, pumpkin-carving contests, and more. And we’re right by Forest View Elementary and Mission Trail Middle School, with the new Olathe West High School minutes away. This an incredible time to discover the magic that is Forest View!”

Forest View

Location: 24684 West 126th Terrace, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $900,000+

Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com