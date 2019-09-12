With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process.

When looking to sell your home quickly, whether selling due to a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or some other situation, Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

After over three decades in their home, it was time for A.B. and her husband to move on. “We just wanted to downsize,” she said. “We were past Medicare age, and although we had a nice home, it just required a lot of care and upkeep and we were no longer willing to make that kind of commitment.”

They had spoken to a real estate investor who was interested in possibly purchasing the home, but he did not follow through. A couple of months later, while trying to decide how to best move forward, a friend told her about an article she had read about Archway Homes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I called and got an immediate response on the phone, and they said someone would get back to me to set up an appointment,” A.B. recalled. “Two or three days later Jon came out, and within a week I had an offer. We had no problems agreeing on a price and within three weeks I had sold my home. It just went so very smoothly.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “A lot of our clients are like A.B. and her husband, who are ready to downsize and shed the responsibility of taking care of a big home that they built or bought many years ago.”

Jon feels that his extensive experience which allows his company to not only purchase quickly, but also renovate the homes into beautiful residences for a future owner, really makes a difference. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” he said, “and we work hard to make sure it’s a ‘win, win’ for both parties.”

Not having to go through all of the steps necessary to sell through a traditional real estate transaction was a great relief for A.B. as well.

“I had been told that things were outdated, and our home needed things like new paint and carpeting,” she said. “But I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on decorating to my taste, which might not be to someone else’s taste. I had another friend who spent all this money to put in new carpeting, and when the people bought the house, they took it all out and it was on the sidewalk to be discarded. So, it seemed like a waste of money to do that.”

Showing the home at a moment’s notice would have been an imposition as well. The couple had a dog and it would have been difficult to keep the house open and keep the dog calm or leave at a moment’s notice so that their home was vacant when potential buyers arrived.

“Selling to Archway Homes just seemed to be a very practical thing,” said A.B. “Jon was always very professional, very direct, information was given without difficulty, and it was a quick and easy solution. In just a few weeks I no longer had the responsibility of caring for a house, and that was a good thing.”

“We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com