Premium maintenance-provided selection awaits in resort-style haven

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story home by Prairie Homes offers 3,153 square feet and is move-in ready in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, priced at $546,900.

One of the best parts about living at Cedar Creek — aside from one of the most extensive arrays of amenities in the Kansas City area — is the selection of architecturally diverse neighborhoods that offer a variety of features and price points.

Two Cedar Creek neighborhoods — The Ridge at Shadow Glen and The Meadows at Valley Ridge — are especially popular with prospective buyers searching for the ease and convenience of maintenance-provided living. After all, with so much to see and do throughout Cedar Creek, homeowners love that they have more time to do what they love, rather than make time for exterior chores and maintenance.

There’s never been a better time to buy in these two neighborhoods, as an incredible selection of speculative homes awaits in varying stages of completion. Prospective buyers on a faster timeline will appreciate the number of move-in ready homes available in The Ridge at Shadow Glen. The homes include a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom reverse 1½-story Beachwood by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $595,000; a reverse 1½-story Pebblebrook, also by Tabernacle Homes, with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, priced at $599,900; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Bridgewater by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $589,000; a reverse 1½-story plan featuring four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms by Curt Riley Custom Homes, coming soon and priced at $1.1 million; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Stacy by Kessler Custom Homes, priced at $539,900; and a reverse 1½-story Canyon I by Prairie Homes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $546,900.

For prospective buyers who prefer to build in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, the neighborhood is home to the last remaining homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course. The Ridge also offers spectacular wooded valley views with walkout, daylight and flat homesite options. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to over $800,000.

Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, The Meadows at Valley Ridge, also offers the ease of maintenance-provided living. Choose from a variety of walkout, daylight and flat homesites that encompass the area. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning original floor plans. Prices start in the low $400,000s. The Meadows at Valley Ridge is conveniently located by Cedar Creek Elementary School, Southglen City Park and Southglen neighborhood pool with easy access to K-7 and K-10 highways, making it a favorite location for families.

In The Meadows at Valley Ridge, a number of speculative homes are available, including Gabriel Homes’ reverse 1½-story Richmond plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced from $418,005 to $435,090 and available on several homesites; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Ashley II plan by Kessler Custom Homes, priced at $459,600; and a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Cameron plan by Hogan Homes, priced at $439,400 and $470,200 on two homesites. Availability ranges from 45 days to six months.

Furnished models are available to tour in both The Ridge at Shadow Glen and The Meadows at Valley Ridge.

One of the benefits of maintenance-provided living is more time to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive array of amenities that make every day feel like vacation, the perfect antidote to the sometimes stressful back-to-school season. Spend time in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.

