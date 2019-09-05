Rodrock Development’s new Mission Ranch is right-sized for families

This October, the Mitchell family will move into a stunning 2-story Coronado, similar to what’s pictured here, in Rodrock Development’s newest community, Mission Ranch. Located at 157th and Mission Road, the neighborhood is in the coveted Blue Valley School District and minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment. “We couldn’t ask for a better location!” Jolene Mitchell says.

As the Mitchells contemplated a move from South Dakota to Kansas, the family knew it needed fantastic schools, a friendly neighborhood, and the perfect floor plan. While it was a steep wish list, they found everything—and more—in Mission Ranch, located at 157th and Mission Road. Comprised of Saddle Creek, Fox Ridge, and Grand Reserve, the community is the newest addition to Rodrock Development’s impressive 35-year history.

“We chose Mission Ranch because it’s close to a wonderful school and the neighborhood is really family friendly,” says Jolene Mitchell. “We have two small daughters and were looking for someplace with a real sense of community. Mission Ranch has a Moms’ Council that coordinates activities for kids, and since we’re from out of state, we’re hoping this will help us become part of the community.”

The family will move into a stunning 2-story Coronado this October, in time for all the fall fun the community offers.

“Finding the right plan was essential, because my mom lives with us,” Jolene continues. “The Coronado offers her privacy and separation in the finished lower level. And Mission Ranch is a 10-minute commute from my work. We couldn’t ask for a better location!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And while the community is brand new, it’s already very popular. Seven families call Saddle Creek home, while the Mitchells will be moving into Fox Ridge—and the community’s official launch isn’t until September 24th!

The neighborhood offers homes ranging from 2,700 to more than 5,000 square feet, with an exceptional array of home sites. Abodes in Saddle Creek will start in the $500’s, Fox Ridge from the $600’s, and the Grand Reserve showcases estate homes from the $900’s. Rodrock Homes is the exclusive builder in Saddle Creek and Fox Ridge, while The Grand Reserve is open to approved builders. Even more exciting, Rodrock Home buyers get to partner with award-winning designers Kristen Ridler and Shay Edwards to complete personal décor selections!

Beautifully furnished models are at the ready in both Fox Ridge and Saddle Creek. Fox Ridge boasts the award-winning Hailey, 1.5-story Saratoga, and 2-story Longmont. The rustic modern Hailey astounds with 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, a grand entry, and 10-foot ceilings throughout the main. The classic Saratoga has 5 bedrooms, 5.1 baths, main-floor master, and impressive 2-story Great Room. And the 4-bedroom Longmont features a beautifully appointed kitchen, expanded pantry, and formal dining with a coastal chic vibe.

Saddle Creek offers the 2-story Rawlings, 1.5-story reverse Aspen II, and the 1.5-story New Haven. The classic transitional Rawlings features 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, plus an office and Great Room with a wall of stacked windows. The Aspen II is a “natural yet modern” plan with a generous master suite, soaring ceilings in the main, and rec room and bar in the lower level. Finally, the contemporary New Haven boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a 2-story Great Room, and welcoming hearth.

Four exciting homes are planned in the Grand Reserve, including the reverse-1.5-story Del Mar and 1.5-story Brentwood by J.S. Robinson, as well as a reverse by Rodrock Homes and the builder’s popular Laramie plan.

“We’re located in one of the most sought-after areas in Johnson County,” says community manager Angela Fitzgerald. “Our residents will soon enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and convenience with incredible amenities, top-rated Blue Valley schools, and close proximity to shopping and dining.”

In fact, the neighborhood is adjacent to Sunrise Point Elementary, with Blue Valley High School less than a mile away. New homes in the award-winning Blue Valley School District are few and far between, making Mission Ranch the place for growing families.

A bevy of family-friendly amenities are planned, including a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, sport court, bocce ball, gathering room with catering kitchen, playground, and grill and picnic area.

And just down the road at 175th and Mission Road is Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge, filled with exquisite planned amenities and homes ranging from $450’s to $1 million-plus.

But as with many things, it’s human connections that resonate most. “Interacting with Angela and everyone else was fabulous,” Jolene adds. “All the people we met were so kind and patient and apt to help us quickly. It was difficult to move with our girls, but the whole experience was great, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

Mission Ranch

Location: 157th and Mission Road, Overland Park

Prices: Homes from $500,000 to $1 million-plus

Contact: Andrea Sullivan in Saddle Creek at 913-300-1435;

Michelle Capek and Angela Fitzgerald in Fox Ridge and Grand Reserve at 913-300-1434

Email: MissionRanch@Rodrock.com

Website: MissionRanchOP.com