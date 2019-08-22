Symphony Homes builds quality homes with a personal touch

Dan, Aphrodite, Eric and David Mangum all contribute to the family business.

Dan Mangum of Symphony Homes is one of two featured builders at Covington Creek, a single family new home community in Olathe. Kansas City born and raised, Dan learned his craft from one of the best builders in town – Tom French. His background includes over five years as the Construction Superintendent and Customer Service/Warranty Specialist for Tom French Construction. Tom is also the developer for Covington Creek.

Dan believes in building a quality home at a fair price. That includes using reputable contractors such as Miller Custom Cabinets, Innovative Tile and Stone, and Classic Floor and Design. He includes as standard many high-end finishes that several builders consider upgrades, such as double ovens, gas cooktops, soft-close cabinet doors and drawers, and wood floors throughout the first floor living areas. Homes are pre-wired for security and the latest in technology.

“I’m proud of the quality of our homes, it’s a matter of pride in my work. We build homes that I would want to live in,” Dan said.

But what truly sets Symphony Homes apart is its commitment to personalized care. Dan meets with each client and personally oversees construction. His wife Aphrodite is the designer who assists buyers in selecting finishes. Even their two sons contribute to the family business, helping to clean construction sites.

“Dan and Aphrodite are so easy to work with,” added marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “They want the buyers to be happy and to love their new home.”

Ideally located near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area, Covington Creek homes feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with at least four bedrooms, three to four baths and three car garages, including several attractive elevation designs.

Only two walkout home sites, backing to treed greenspace, remain in Phase I for custom builds. For buyers wanting to move quickly, several spec homes are available in various stages of construction, with most offering walkout lower levels and backing to trees.

The Alexander reverse story and a half, furnished model by Symphony Homes offers an open floor plan with a transitional feel – traditional yet with modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flow into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized, and the laundry area includes a sink. The walkout lower level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. A full view glass door opens to a covered patio with wonderful views of the private lot.

The home boasts luxurious touches, such as a striking box-beam ceiling treatment, exceptional trim details, expansive wood floors, dramatic fireplace design, a relaxing soaking tub, and today’s popular color palettes that set the tone for a casual and elegant lifestyle.

“It’s an easy floorplan to live in, with plenty of entertaining space,” noted Aphrodite. “It works for empty nesters as well as families. The second bedroom on the first floor can also function as an office.”

Look for additional options as Symphony Homes has started construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, The Alexander II. The neighborhood pool and playground are under construction, and Phase II lots will be available soon as well.

In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, SummitTrailMiddle School, The Goddard School and the new St. Paul School Campus. A wide array of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices and daycare centers are just down the road.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted Susan.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.

Covington Creek

Location: Just east of Kansas 7 off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe.





Price: From the high $400,000s.

Open Hours: Thursday through Sunday, Noon to 5PM

Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, 913-484-2839

Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net