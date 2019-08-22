Interest rates, inventory, and fantastic promotions means NOW is the time to buy

With interest rates at a 3-year low, now is the time to buy! And the Brentwood, by James III Homes, is a STEAL. This beauty (model pictured) sits on a coveted cul-de-sac lot in the Greens of Chapel Creek and is full of upgrades, including a covered tiled deck with stone-front fireplace. Even more exciting, the builder will match Rodrock Development’s $5,000 promotion—for a full $10,000 off!

There’s considerable excitement at Rodrock Development, and for good reason: low interest rates and little inventory have merged to form a perfect home-buying storm. These rare circumstances mean an ideal time for people to sell their existing abodes and score the homes of their dreams.

“Homebuyers coming into the market today are very fortunate,” says Mike Leech, market sales manager at Gateway Mortgage Group. “With interest rates dropping and home prices rising, buyers are in an excellent position to save. Last year, predictions said rates on a 30-year fixed conventional loan would be upward of 5.5%. Today, we’re looking at rates below the 4% range—a significant savings! But I can tell you interest rates rise much faster than they drop, so I encourage my homebuyers to take advantage of these low rates while they’re here!”

But if homeowners are nervous about selling their current residence before making such a leap, they needn’t worry. Sparse inventory on the re-sale market leads to homes selling quickly and often for or above asking price!

“The lack of inventory is a huge opportunity for sellers,” says Mike O’Dell, co-owner of Group O’Dell with Keller Williams. “With rates at a 3-year low and given that new construction prices will only rise with time, people need to understand that buying now will provide substantial savings over buying later.”

To sweeten an already fantastic situation, Rodrock Development is offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on a number of furnished specs in 11 of its award-winning communities, though September 3, 2019. (On-site agents have a list of homes that qualify.)

“The promotion has been wildly successful,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We’ve sold almost a dozen homes in short order. Our new builds are beautiful and full of the latest design trends. I would encourage everyone to come take a peek—they won’t be disappointed!”

Stonebridge Park has four homes included in the promotion: the Chloe II, Porter 2, Chalet Reverse, and the Caldera Reverse Expanded. Each is placed on a premium lot with distinctive designs and an abundance of upgrades.

Next door, Stonebridge Trails offers another three fantastic options. Among them is the Makenna by Gabriel Homes, complete with 10-foot ceilings, huge kitchen adjoining the Great Room, and fine details galore.

In Greens of Chapel Creek, the gorgeous Brentwood, by James III Homes, sits on a coveted cul-de-sac lot. With 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, this 2-story home is full of upgrades, including a covered tiled deck with stone-front fireplace. Even more exciting, the builder will match Rodrock Development’s $5,000 promotion—for a full $10,000 off!

In Riverstone, KC Builders & Design offers the gorgeous Geneva, with an amazing curved staircase at the entry, main-floor master suite, and gourmet kitchen with granite island and walk-in pantry.

Gabriel Homes’ Samuel sits at the ready in Arbor Lake, boasting 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths—and a rare 4-car garage. “A welcoming front porch leads you into this open concept 2 story, which is super sized with a 2-foot bump out in the kitchen and Great Room,” says community manager Debi Donner.

The gorgeous Sundance community features Pyramid Homes’ Olympus II, an awe-inspiring 1.5 story with a lofted media area, formal dining, center-island kitchen, and impressive 2-story Great Room.

First Choice Custom Homes is offering the Tuscan Craftsman with 3,190 square feet of living space. Its stunning kitchen features a stone-wrapped fireplace and sunroom overlooking a wooded, daylight lot.

Robert A. Washam Construction’s Landon has 4 bedrooms and an office, with a wide-open kitchen, adjoining breakfast area, and massive Great Room with bowed windows.

“One of our new plans is the Kendleton by SAB Homes on a cul-de-sac lot,” Joan adds. “This 4-bedroom ranch has a finished lower level and fabulous bar. The kitchen is immense and filled with cabinets.”

Not to be left out, Grayson Place offers both the Fallon, a reverse 1.5 story with fantastic finished lower level and enviable kitchen, and the Karsyn, a new plan with a first-floor master and beautiful fireplace with built-in entertainment centers on either side.

With a variety of floor plans from the area’s top builders, buyers are sure to find something that tempts the eye—and the pocketbook…but only if they move fast!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com