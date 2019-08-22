“Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

Although many landlord-tenant arrangements flow just fine, that wasn’t the case for Phillip and Cheryl Squire. Cheryl had inherited the home from her parents after they passed away, and since she and her husband were happy where they were living, they decided to rent it out.

“Unfortunately, a lot of your tenants these days are not the ones you want to rent to, so we had the man evicted,” she said. “Once we got possession of the house, it took us four months to get the rest of his things out, and he had done a lot of damage to it.”

The couple had considered hiring remodelers to update the home, but there was so much work to be done that it didn’t seem financially feasible.

“We thought that by time we went through a realtor, and all the updating it needed—remodel the bathrooms and kitchen, the carpets and flooring, painting, tree work, you name it—that to sell it we wouldn’t make anything off it,” Cheryl said.

That is when they called Archway Homes.

With roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have wide-ranging experience buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling ‘As Is,’ said Jon. “That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.”

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for people like Phillip and Cheryl Squire, as well as other Kansas City area homeowners needing to move because of illness, downsizing, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or some other reason.

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.”

The Squires said they made an appointment for Jon to come out, they talked to him about what they had planned to do and the home values in the area, he made them an offer on the spot which they thought was very fair, and they accepted it.

“The whole experience was really fast,” said Cheryl. “About 2 or 3 days later we met [Jon] at the title company, signed the papers, and the check was sent to our bank. It was wonderful!”

According to Stacy, selling a property can be a stressful process. Their goal is to remove as many obstacles and complications as possible.

“Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want and walk away,” she said.

About working with Archway Homes overall Cheryl said, “I would definitely suggest to others that they call Jon. We had a very good experience with them and we would do it again.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.