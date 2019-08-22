New phase at The Greens of Prairie Highlands offers stunning views, retreat feel

SAB Homes’ Manchester plan offers main floor living in style.

The newest phase of The Greens at Prairie Highlands in Olathe includes some of the most desirable homesites: All 63 lots will back up to the greenspace or rolling landscape of the Prairie Highlands Golf Course, surrounding holes three, four and five. Each lot has great privacy and wonderful views. Buyers have been anxiously waiting through an exceptionally wet spring and summer for lots to become available. Now they’re ready to build!

SAB Homes will be the exclusive builder in the exciting new phase of this golf course community. Since 1989, SAB Homes has been building beautiful, distinctive, single-family and multi-family homes with long-lasting value throughout the Kansas City Metropolitan area. Owner Scott Bamesberger’s extensive construction experience, keen sense of value, design and quality, as well as a strict organizational code, have made it possible for SAB Construction to focus on the positive aspects of the home building process for its customers.

“SAB Homes is constantly working to improve value without reducing the quality of our product. To achieve our goals, we take PRIDE in the following core values: Professionalism, Reliability, Integrity, Distinction, Excellence and Ethics. We’re all about quality,” Adrienne Morfeld, marketing and warranty manager commented. “We treat all the houses we build the same, no matter the price point. All get the same focus and attention. The most important thing we market is quality and customer service . . . before, during and after closing,” she added.

Buyers will find a multitude of floor plans to choose from, each one highlighting a wealth of desirable living options and features, and many can be customized to reflect your needs and wants. As a design/build construction company, SAB Construction has more flexibility in home design and building style than ordinary homebuilders.

“If a one-of-a-kind home is what you have in mind, our in-house team of design experts will develop a home that will be as unique as you are,” said Morfeld.

SAB Homes offers a new Design Studio with designers on staff to help guide homebuyers through the process of choosing everything from their color schemes to lighting, plumbing fixtures, patterns and textiles, and other interior and exterior details. Product samples are available to touch and coordinate into the perfect combination.

“Whether you work with us for the entire build job or select a home that has already been started, the designer details are evident. We’re making the process of construction fun again! Our in-house design team is here to help you with all of the choices so you won’t feel overwhelmed. We have systems in place to keep communication going throughout the build,” added Morfeld.

The first group of homes under construction in the new phase, scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2020, include a Redbud, Stratoga, Kendleton, Hampshire and Solaia. Both the Hampshire and the Solaia are new reverse one and a half story plans with main level master bedrooms, high ceilings and finished lower levels. The larger lot sizes in this phase have allowed for new larger plans such as the reverse one and half story, which typically needs a slightly wider lot.

“SAB Homes includes so many amenities in the base price,” noted Joanne Attebery, onsite sales agent with Reece & Nichols. “They include what most others would consider upgrades. All of our plans have generously sized kitchens, great rooms and great views out the many windows. SAB does fully tiled bathrooms, custom cabinetry, upgraded pad and carpet, heating and cooling and efficiency upgrades, Moen plumbing fixtures and more.”

The next model will be ready for visitors the weekend of Sept. 14-15. For those who want or need to move soon, several homes in the current phase are nearing completion, including a Stratoga (model home), a Manchester plan with a three car garage, and a recently updated Redbud. Featuring a main level master suite, open and spacious is what the Stratoga is all about. This model features an updated front elevation, on-trend tile finishes and our new line of Moen fixtures. The tall ceilings, oversize trio of windows and fireplace wall make a stunning statement in the great room and provide nice views to the back yard. The family chef will appreciate the large island, pantry and well-appointed kitchen. The Manchester is a ranch plan that feels like an upscale loft, with loads of personality, and the affordable Redbud has all the attributes of a spacious and desirable two story plan without the high-end price.

Conveniently located in Southern Johnson County just west of 7 Highway and 143rd Street near the newly renovated Lake Olathe, residents also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and many modern conveniences and are within a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, downtown Kansas City, the Country Club Plaza, Lawrence and the Kansas City International Airport.

For homeowners with children, The Greens of Prairie Highlands is located within the award-winning Olathe School District. Amenities include a community pool and future walking trail.

“Nestled around the Prairie Highlands Golf Course, you will find this amazing subdivision in which you get the feel of the country and just minutes away from shops, stores and highway access,” said Attebery. “Having enough seclusion to be peaceful and tranquil, and not having to deal with day-do-day traffic, The Greens at Prairie Highlands has a retreat feel with the benefits of a city.”

The Greens of Prairie Highlands

Location: 143rd Street and St. Andrew’s Avenue

Price: Current Phase homes start in the low $300,000s. New Phase homes start in the upper $300,000s

Hours: Sales center open Friday through Sunday, 1-4 pm, and by appointment

Contact: Joanne Attebery 913.206.2751

Website: www. sabhomes.com