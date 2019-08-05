There’s No Better Time Than NOW!

Located between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street, Stonebridge has long been one of Rodrock Development’s cornerstone communities.

It’s a perfect combination: Mortgage rates at a 3-year low and little inventory on the housing market. These rare circumstances mean an absolutely ideal time for people to sell their existing abodes and score the homes of their dreams.

“Homebuyers coming into the market today are very fortunate,” says Mike Leech, market sales manager at Gateway Mortgage Group. “With interest rates continuing to drop and home prices rising, buyers are in an excellent position to save money. Last year, there were many predictions that rates on a 30-year fixed conventional loan would be upward of 5.5%. The market today? We’re looking at rates in the high 3% to low 4% range—that’s a significant savings! However, in my many years of experience in the industry, I can tell you one thing: interest rates rise much faster than they drop, which is why I encourage my serious homebuyers to take advantage of these low rates while they’re here!”

But if homeowners are nervous about selling their current residence before making such a leap, they needn’t worry. There’s little inventory on the re-sale market, meaning homes are selling quickly and often for or above asking price!

“The lack of inventory is a huge opportunity for sellers right now,” says Mike O’Dell, co-owner of Group O’Dell with Keller Williams. “Throughout the whole city, in price points from $100,000 to $700,000 and beyond for the right house, there’s opportunity for sellers to sell and upgrade to bigger or newer or anything in between. We’re seeing it every week. And with rates at a 3-year low and given that new construction prices will only rise with time, people need to understand that buying now will provide substantial savings over postponing and buying later.”

“Low inventory has been the biggest challenge I’ve faced in my business over the past year or so,” seconds Brent Sledd, realtor with the Rob Ellerman Team at ReeceNichols Realtors. “Many builders are now doing a good job of figuring out what buyers want and building great product we can sell. There are some outstanding models that help get buyers excited about moving.”

And for 30,000-plus locals, Rodrock Developments has proven a most desirable place to buy a new home. With more than 30 years in the industry, Rodrock Developments offers an unparalleled legacy in offering the area’s top builders in family-friendly neighborhoods that retain their value for generations. Rich in amenities, quiet cul-de-sacs, and distinctive floor plans, Rodrock Developments has a wide selection of beautiful homes that are move-in ready.

To sweeten an already fantastic deal on homes, Rodrock Development is offering an astonishing $5,000 toward closing costs on a number of furnished specs in 11 of its award-winning communities, though September 3, 2019. Incredible mortgage rates, a strong market, and an amazing $5,000 toward closing costs? There is truly no better time for buyers to call a Rodrock Development home!

“The prospect of putting your resell home on the market due to low resell inventory and upgrading to a brand new home is very exciting,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “It’s a win-win situation, and Rodrock Development recognizes that, so we’re sweetening the pot a little with this rare closing-cost promotion! The builders are ready to move additional inventory in order to re-load for spring of 2020, and we support their efforts and are in a position to offer this promotion for our builders and the buyers at large. The homes being offered are beautiful and full of the latest design trends. I would encourage everyone to come take a peek—they won’t be disappointed!”

