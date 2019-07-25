Creekmoor residents vacation where they live!

Homes in Creekmoor offer resort-style living with stunning lake views.

Now that summer is in full swing, many people are looking forward to enjoying time at the lake or on the golf course. For residents of Creekmoor, these amenities are in their own backyard (all year long!)

Just off Interstate 49/U.S. 71 in Raymore, the master-planned development is designed around its two signature amenities: the 18-hole Creekmoor Championship Golf Course and Lake Creekmoor, a 108-acre fishing and boating lake offering private residential boat docks. The community’s featured amenities continue with a newly renovated and expanded clubhouse including The Tavern on the Moor, a casual restaurant and licensed bar and grill, outdoor patio, pro shop, swimming pool, sports courts and exercise facility. Creekmoor also offers miles of trails for hiking, jogging and biking.

“Creekmoor is a community where you can enjoy resort style living at affordable prices. Why travel out-of-town to vacation when you can do it all right here where you Live?” said Linda martin, community manager for Creekmoor.

Now is the perfect time to check out all that Creekmoor has to offer including affordable homesite prices and outstanding homes at unbelievable prices. “Creekmoor consists of a variety of distinct and diverse neighborhoods,” explains Martin. “While each neighborhood has its own character, each offers an extremely high quality of life to its residents at every point. With home prices from the $350,000s to $1 million plus, Creekmoor has something for everyone, from growing families to empty nesters.”

Currently Creekmoor’s largest neighborhood, Westbrook, meanders around the Creekmoor Golf Course and offers homes and lot options featuring golf and lake views and many cul-de-sac locations. “Many people have been surprised at how affordable the homes in Westbrook are, especially for very nice homesites backingto the golf course,” added Martin. “We’ve had a lot of visitors from Johnson County that are amazed at our prices such a short distance away.”

Built by Creekmoor’s award winning builder team of Allure Luxury Homes, Ashlar Homes, Bryant Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, SAB Homes and Signature Builders., Westbrook features two-story, one and one-half story, and reverse one and one-half story plans showcasing today’s newest trends in home design. “For those who want or need to move soon, the builders have several move-in ready spec homes available now in a variety of plans,” noted Martin.

The Edgewater neighborhood winds and curves around Creekmoor Lake, offering outstanding lake front, lake view, golf and wooded lots and homesites. Edgewater’s newest phase sits high over Lake Creekmoor and offers 52 premier home sites. “These lots are stunning,” says Martin. “Response from prospective homebuyers has been overwhelming. Our future model row is planned for this area, showcasing the views.

Creekmoor Club Villas, which is nestled around the golf course features detached villas with lawn and snow removal. All home plans by exclusive builder SAB Homes feature main floor master suites.

One drive through Creekmoor and you realize it’s more than just a new home neighborhood. It is bustling with activity: people walking and greeting each other, golfers enjoying the championship course, children walking to the neighborhood school, people of all ages dropping a fishing line into the lake or challenging each other on the tennis courts and in the summer, families gathering at one of the two pools. Homeowners can also drop by the clubhouse to see friends socializing at The Tavern on the Moor or using the fitness center.

“There is a neighborhood pride...many of our residents are on their third home in Creekmoor making Creekmoor their “forever” home location...from starter home, to larger home to right sizing home!” added Martin. “The school district is another big draw for many relocating to the area. Creekmoor Elementary, K-5 School, is located within the community and is part of Raymore-Peculiar School District”.

Four outstanding nearby city parks offer year-round events as well as ball diamonds, skate board park, two fishing lakes (one with ADA fishing dock, and ADA playground equipment) plus event center and recreational center, seasonal farmer’s market, movie in the park, among the many events.

In addition to Lake Creekmoor, close by are some of the larger most popular fishing and boating lakes in the Kansas City area such Lake Jacomo, Longview Lake and Truman Lake to name a few.

North of Missouri 58 on Foxridge Drive, Creekmoor is just minutes from highway access making the 135th Street corridor, Town Center, and the rest of the metro area easily accessible. Raymore is also growing with burgeoning shopping, services, restaurants and major employers.

The developer of this master-planned community is Cooper Land Development, which has a more than 50-year history of developing golf and lake communities and is one of the largest land developers in the United States.

Creekmoor

Open: Monday through Saturday 11 am - 5pm and Sunday Noon - 5pm.

Sales Center: Located at 807 Hampstead Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Directions: South on 71/49 Hwy to 150 Hwy. E (L) to Kelly Rd. S (R) to 155th St. E (L) to Creekmoor Entrance (Foxridge Dr). S (R) to Creekmoor Dr (4 way stop). E (L) Follow signs to Model

Contact: Linda Martin, ReeceNichols Community Manager, 816.331.0754

Website: www.creekmoor.com