Open House Event at The National

View of National Clubhouse from the 18th Fairway

The first resident moved into The National in 1999. That first resident believed The National would grow up to be a special place to live. And the developer did not disappoint. The streets of The National carefully surround Tom Watson’s first Signature Course which opened in July 2000.

Fast forward to Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, The National will be hosting a spectacular open house event. Homes which are currently for sale will be open. Dale Brouk, Director of Real Estate at The National said, “We’ve not had an event like this in a long time ... great opportunity for people to come out to and see all the choices we have at The National”. The National offers a diverse selection from maintenance provided townhomes and villas, new construction at Cider Mill Ridge, along with resale homes ranging from $419,000 to $2.89 Million. All homes will be open for buyers to come through and see what The National has to offer.

A variety of builders have made their mark at The National including SAB Homes, Ambassador Homes, Distinctive Homes by J&K, The National Home Building Company, New Mark Homes, Don Julian Builders and Northland Construction and Management. Price ranges vary for the various areas of The National with single family homes starting at $390,000 up to $3.5 Million.

The National is nestled in Parkville, Missouri and boast two Championship Golf Courses designed by Tom Watson. Besides the best golf in Kansas City, The National Golf Club offers many amenities for the active families. The amenity area offers two pickle ball courts, a basketball court, four tennis courts, sand volleyball, four swimming pools for all ages, which are next to the outdoor Grill and state of the art Work Out Facility.

The National Clubhouse has fine dining or a casual grill to enjoy beverages after a round of golf or just to relax and enjoy the time with family and friends. The outdoor veranda has a phenomenal view of hole #18.

The National is located in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District. More importantly, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. After Graden Elementary, students attend Plaza 6th Grade Center then Lakeview Middle School and finish their primary education at Park Hill South High School.

Other conveniences within a 5 minute golf cart drive is Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. They can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jake’s, White Horse Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of The National.

“Living at The National is like vacationing at home,” Brouk boasts. “Why would you want to live anywhere else?”

The National

Location: The National

Hours: Homes open 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Contact: Chris Powell or Gina Galloway at 913-890-3596.