No Cooling Trend for Kansas City’s Temperatures or the Local Real Estate Market this Summer

Whether buying or selling a home, it is important to partner with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.

It’s hot in Kansas City, but the heat wave isn’t slowing down motivated buyers searching for their perfect home. In fact, buyer demand is stronger than ever. The lingering challenge for buyers in the Kansas City region, and much of the U.S., is an ongoing shortage of inventory.

The current supply of homes for sale across the Kansas City region is 2.4 months. A balanced market, where inventory and demand are equitable, would range from 5-6 months of supply. With this in mind, it’s clear to see that we are in a strong seller’s market, and the speed at which many homes are selling is evidence of this trend. Moderate sale price increases in some areas of the region are also reflecting strong buyer motivation in this competitive market.

Entering the second half of 2019, REALTORS® have advice for both buyers and sellers on how to best navigate the current market.

If you are considering selling your home, it’s important to partner with a REALTOR® who can provide you expert advice on the value of your home. Talk to your REALTOR® about the marketing power of the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) which puts your property in front of more than 11,000 other agents and the clients they represent. Your REALTOR® will also be essential when it comes to managing buyer offers and negotiating on your behalf. What the current market needs most is listings, so now is the ideal time to be a seller.

Buyers, first and foremost, need to be prepared for the fast pace of the market. Your REALTOR® has access to the most up-to-date listing information through the MLS. By providing your ideal location, price range and other criteria, the MLS system allows them to set up searches to alert you to new listings as soon as they enter the market. Be “offer ready” by having mortgage pre-approval in place before you begin to tour homes. This will allow you to act quickly and competitively when you find a home you wish to make an offer on.

Whether you are a buyer or seller, the most important first step is connecting with your REALTOR®. If you need help finding a REALTOR®, visit WhichRole.com or KCRAR.com.