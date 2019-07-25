The Power of the Personal Builder

We are in the business of creating “home.” Home is the backdrop for so many important moments. There are big ones, like holiday celebrations or bringing home a new baby. But there are also a million smaller moments in a lifetime like learning to ride a bike, taking graduation photos or family game nights. For so many of us “home” is more than the structure itself.

Our team is passionate about designing and building homes that meet the needs of your family while providing the best customer experience possible. With thousands of intricate pieces, “home” is a complicated structure. We aim to simplify the process by providing a Personal Builder for clear communication and 100% transparency, giving you peace of mind.

Our Personal Builders are experts in their field with years of experience and knowledge. With our straightforward and transparent approach, a Personal Builder will walk you through every step of the building process, from reviewing your selected floor plan to the final orientation of your completed home.

For more information about Summit Homes, please call or text Ashley at 816-326-2909. Mention this article and get $500 off closing costs! *

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Summit Homes. Life happens here.

Offer subject to change without notice. Contact Summit Homes for full details.

Summit Homes

Office Location: 120 SE 30th Street Lee’s Summit, MO 6408

Contact: New Home Specialist Ashely Rieschick, 816-326-2909

Email: sales@summithomeskc.com

Website: www.summithomeskc.com