Limited number of villas remain at Benson Place Village

Benson Place Village features 33 brand new, well-appointed and stylish single family villa homes. Fully furnished model homes are open to tour six days per week or by appointment.

Benson Place Village residents enjoy maintenance provided villa living in one of the Northland’s most popular new home communities. Conveniently located in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley at N. Eastern Avenue and NE 101st Street, the community features 33 brand new, well-appointed and stylish single family villa homes built by Hearthside Homes and SAB Homes, two of Kansas City’s most trusted builders.

Interest has been strong, resulting in only three villa homesites remaining, including two walkouts, that will accommodate three car garages. Homes ranging from approximately 1,400 to 2,000 square feet will start in the low $300,000s. Prospective buyers may select from a variety of three or four bedroom ranch and reverse 1.5-story floor plans.

“In addition, three more villas are currently under construction by SAB Homes and Hearthside Homes. Those who want or need to move soon can start living the villa lifestyle in as little as 30 days!” explains Kana Steinmeyer, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Benson Place Village co-community manager with Ric Allesio. “Two homes are ready for immediate occupancy, while some finish selections could still be made in a Tahoe ranch plan by Hearthside Homes that is still under construction. Prospective buyers will also appreciate the spacious three bedroom Manchester ranch plan by SAB Homes. An open floor plan designed with entertaining in mind, it offers two baths and an elegant designer finish package.”

“I’m incredibly impressed by the quality, craftsmanship and customer service from both of our homebuilders. SAB and Hearthside are committed to building a beautiful home for each of their customers and ensuring a positive building and buying experience. These builders do a great job of providing a complete home with beautiful finishes such as crown molding and granite counters, while helping you stay within your budget. Past buyers have been very happy with the quality of construction and the level of communication provided throughout the process,” noted Kana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Founded in 1987, Hearthside Homes began by assembling a team of skilled craftspeople dedicated to working together to design and build new homes fit for different lifestyles and budgets. Having built over 1,500 homes, Hearthside has grown to become one of the area’s most respected home building companies.

As a design/build construction company, SAB has more flexibility in home design and building style than ordinary builders and their frequent updates to project schedules provide homeowners with the absolute latest information regarding the progress of their home. Since 1989, SAB Homes has provided single-family and multi-family homes to homebuyers, focusing on the positive aspects of the home building process for its customers.

Benson Place Village offers residents a lock-and-leave lifestyle with affordable monthly maintenance dues covering the cost of lawn care, irrigation services and snow removal. “Not only do our villa homeowners not have to worry about taking care of the lawn, they also have full access to all the neighborhood amenities that Benson Place has to offer,” said Kana.

Benson Place Village is part of Benson Place, a 483-acre, master-planned community offering a variety of housing options including patio homes, townhomes and single family homes. Neighborhood amenities include two swimming pools each with a cabana, a children’s spray ground, playground, five-acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas. Residents also appreciate the convenience of a day care center and Benton House of Shoal Creek, an assisted living and memory care community, located at the neighborhood’s southwest entrance off of N. 96th Street.

“Villa living was once seen as something just for retirees or empty-nesters,” explains Kana. “However, a growing number of working professionals and young families are looking to maintenance provided homes as a way to free up time to focus on their career or family or both. The lock-and-leave option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage.”

Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly-rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

BENSON PLACE VILLAGE

Prices: Maintenance provided villa homes from the low $300,000s

Location: NE 100th Court. Look for the blue flags!

Hours: Tuesday 1-5 pm, Wednesday through Sunday 12-5 pm

Contact: Kana Steinmeyer or Ric Alessio at 816.533.2511

Web: BensonPlaceVillage.HuntMidwestKC.com