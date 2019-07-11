Forest View boasts vivacious community, tranquil sights

As a realtor for The Donner Group at Keller Williams, Aaron Donner knows all the best Kansas communities—and he chooses to call Rodrock Development’s Forest View home. “The neighborhood has been such a good fit for my family, and I couldn’t imagine us living anywhere else,” says Aaron.

Aaron Donner knows a thing or two about Kansas communities. As a realtor for The Donner Group at Keller Williams, Aaron helps clients tour the best neighborhoods in the city. And at the end of the day, he returns to Rodrock Development’s Forest View, located west of Highway 7 on 119th Street.

“We love the hills, trees, nature, and amount of green space throughout the community,” says Aaron. “The amenities are great! The grounds are so well kept, and it’s always nice to drive by the spectacular waterfall and manicured entrance coming into the neighborhood.”

Such selling points make it easy for Aaron to bring homebuyers into Forest View—turning clients into new neighbors.

“Having such a wonderful experience over the past 12 years, it’s easy for me to sell within the community. Some of the things that attract clients are the trees, hills, green space, schools, and wonderful amenities. The pool area is one of the best around! In addition, there’s a playground, sand volleyball court, and grill/shelter areas for gatherings. The Moms’ Council is so well run and a huge asset. The holiday hayrides, movie nights at the park, Farmer’s Market, and Fourth of July bike parade are just a few of the events that bring neighbors together.”

And given that interest rates are unbelievably low, it’s a fantastic time to buy. Thankfully, Forest View has a number of homes at the ready, meaning families can land their dream home at incredible prices!

“We have 13 homes by 4 distinctive builders,” says Linda Roberts, community manager. “Whether buyers want a 2 story, 1.5 story, or reverse 1.5 story, we have them all.”

Among these offerings is Crown Builders’ 5-bedroom, 4-bath Jacqueline. “Crown is running a terrific special,” says Linda, “and will add a 700-square-foot basement and ¾ bath for half price. This home has upgrades galore, including beautiful tile, custom cabinets, hardwoods, décor carpet, and more.”

Hilmann Home Building has 2 reverse 1.5-story plans ready to go: The Chesapeake II.3 and Chesapeake II.4. Each features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gourmet kitchen, 2 fireplaces, rec room with wet bar, and covered deck and patio. Both are situated on walkout cul-de-sac lots backing to woods.

The reverse-1.5-story Dakota by Prieb Homes boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and backs to woods for under $500,000! Prieb also has a lovely 2-story Levi II with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, hardwoods, granite, and upgraded carpet ready and waiting.

“Roeser Homes also has 5 homes from which to choose,” says Linda. “Two of his popular Bailey are available, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-story Great Room, formal dining, office, and kitchen with breakfast room. He’s also building the Carter with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, loft, office, and amazing covered deck. The Porter II includes a Great Room with a wall of windows and dining area that leads to large covered deck with wooded view. A new reverse 1.5 plan called the Juniper is under construction on a walkout, wooded lot, as well. A beautiful curved staircase leads to rec room with wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, and bath.”

Last but certainly not least, James Engle Homes has a gorgeous Laurel II Expanded on a large, treed cul-de-sac lot. This 1.5 story offers a first-floor study, large owner’s suite with spacious bath, and huge walk-in closet leading to convenient laundry. And a Jameson II is under construction, with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and spectacular loft.

“Forest View is such a fun place to live,” says Linda. “Our Farmer’s Market will be at the pool on July 21st and 28th. The community has plans for a BBQ party, movie night, food truck night, wine and jazz night, parent’s day, and more!”

But Forest View doesn’t claim all the accolades. Down the street in Persimmon Hill, at Santa Fe Street and Persimmon Drive, 2 hard-to-find ranch homes by Prieb Homes are available! Each has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and Great Room with wall of windows overlooking a covered deck. A spacious kitchen and owner’s suite—loaded with upgrades—are incredible finds given the astounding price tag in the low $300’s.

Forest View

Location: 24684 West 126th Terrace, Olathe

Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $900,000+

Contact: Cyndi Clothier or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com

Web: Rodrock.com