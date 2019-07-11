Move-in ready, maintenance-provided homes offer more time for sun and fun

Several move-in ready, maintenance-provided homes are available at Cedar Creek, including this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story home from Roeser Homes, priced at $568,993.

Leisurely afternoons spent by the swimming pool. Cooking dinner on the grill while the kids play in the backyard. Starting the day with a game of tennis or a round of golf. The possibilities for summer fun in Cedar Creek’s resort-style surroundings are endless. And thanks to the convenience of maintenance-provided living, you’ll have more time to spend with the people and activities you love.

An exciting selection of move-in ready, maintenance-provided homes awaits in Cedar Creek’s popular The Ridge at Shadow Glen neighborhood. Available homes include a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Canyon II reverse 1½-story by Prairie Homes, priced at $769,800; a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom reverse 1 ½-story Beachwood by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $609,950; a reverse 1½-story Pebblebrook, also by Tabernacle Homes, with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, priced at $619,950; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Bridgewater by Tabernacle Homes, priced at $609,950; a reverse 1½-story plan featuring four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms by Curt Riley Custom Homes, coming soon; a four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse 1½-story Stacy by Kessler Custom Homes, priced at $555,000; a reverse 1½-story Canyon I by Prairie Homes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $569,360; and a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Juniper reverse 1½-story by Roeser Homes, priced at $568,993.

If you’d prefer to build in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, the neighborhood is home to the last homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course. The Ridge also offers spectacular wooded valley views with walkout, daylight and flat homesite options. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to over $800,000.

Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, The Meadows at Valley Ridge, also offers the ease of maintenance-provided living. Choose from a variety of walkout, daylight and flat homesites that encompass the area. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning original floor plans. Prices start in the low $400,000s. The Meadows at Valley Ridge is conveniently located by Cedar Creek Elementary School, Southglen City Park and Southglen neighborhood pool with easy access to K-7 and K-10 highways.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Since you don’t have to worry about chores like mowing the lawn, you’ll have more time to enjoy an enviable array of amenities that make daily life at Cedar Creek feel like a vacation. Spend time in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.

Cedar Creek

Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.

Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.

Web: CedarCreek-KC.com