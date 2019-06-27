Loch Lloyd to debut new lots

Loch Lloyd’s two newest phases are nearing release and will offer 38 lots surrounding hole 8 on the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course.

The streets aren’t even complete yet for two new phases in The Village of Loch Lloyd and interest is already high. Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community located in the south Kanas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, highlighted by an unparalleled resort-like lifestyle and Kansas City’s lowest property taxes. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer.

Located near the new north gate and on the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course, 38 homesites will comprise the new area in the community and are scheduled for release in late July. Twenty-four of the homesites overlook the course and several offer unmatched course and water views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately 1/3 of an acre to over one-acre.

“The two new phases are a continuation of Loch Lloyd’s master plan, guided by the unwavering vision of the developers, Cliff Illig and the Patterson Family Trust,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “Their commitment to providing options for residents at every stage of life is evident and those options are second to none in the region.”

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” Black continued. “We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes — whatever those may be. Buyers deserve to have a home that reflects the things they value in life.”

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.

The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings. The summer months are especially enjoyable at Loch Lloyd as the club hosts numerous seasonal events including kid’s summer golf; luau & pig roast; men’s happy hour; women’s day at the pool; and the annual Independence Day celebrations including a luxury car show, Bourbon & Bacon Festival, and fireworks display.

“The patriotic 4-day event schedule provides ways to enjoy and entertain family and friends just moments from home,” said Black. “Club members, residents and guests gather on chairs and blankets lining the dam at the lake, while others watch from their boats or backyards overlooking the water for one of the most impressive fireworks shows in the area. It is one of the most anticipated holiday events on our calendar!”

The Village of Loch Lloyd’s consistent growth is evidenced by the continued expansion on the north end of the community including the new gated welcome center and release of two new phases in late July; the development of The Cove, a maintenance-provided enclave near the south end of the lake; and eight additional new models by Willis Custom Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan Talan Homes, Starr Homes, Cecil & Ray Homes, C&M Homes and The National Home Building Company, which are underway for 2019 and 2020.

Visit Loch Lloyd this summer to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Model Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekends